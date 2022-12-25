The Nicolás Maduro regime gave away “Super Mustache” and “Super Cilita” dolls for Christmas

The dolls of “Super Mustache” and “Super Cilita” (Instagram elpitazotv)

The Venezuelan regime delivered dolls of the dictator Nicolas Maduro to the children affected by the tragic landslides in the country. As confirmed by the executive vice president of the dictatorship, Delcy Rodriguez“More than 12 million toys have been distributed throughout the country by the Christmas”.

“The children are really happy and pleased with these toys,” said the official during an act in Las Tejerías, broadcast by the state channel VTV.

Rodríguez led the activity in the state of Aragua (center), where they delivered more than 2,000 gifts to children from 20 communities in this sector, including the controversial “Super Mustache” and “Super Cilita” dolls, two superhero-type characters created by the regime and based on the dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, congresswoman Cilia Flores.

The regime gave away the controversial dolls of the Venezuelan dictator and his wife to the children affected by the landslides in Aragua

“Super Mustache” was born to prop up the regime’s discourse, in 2019when the then president of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, accused the Chavista of having been behind the social protests against his government. Back then, the Venezuelan dictator made fun of the accusations and thus a bizarre cartoon appeared that presents him as a superhero.

“Moreno says that it’s my fault, that I move my mustaches and knock down governments, I’m already thinking about what other government I can knock down with my mustaches,” he said. And, jokingly, he added: “I am not Superman, I am Super Mustache.”

Now, “Super Mustache” became the cartoon of a Venezuelan superhero, inspired by the figure of the dictator Maduro, who Fight the United States and its allies. The main villain of the saga is Donald Trumpformer US president, whose command center is the White House.

New Episode Assassin Blockade Is Defeated By Super Mustache And His Iron Hand

Trump is characterized with his blond hair, a black mask and a blue suit that has a triangle with an eye in the middle, like the one that can be seen on the dollar bill.

Although the Venezuelan regime since the time of Hugo Chávez tried to break with the influence of American superheroes, such as Superman and Batman, the character of “Super Mustache” is represented as the characters of those popular comics.

Maduro wears a red suit -characteristic color of Chavismo-, a blue cape, and underwear outside the suit. In addition, he has an athletic and slender figure, very different from that of the Venezuelan dictator.

The comic’s slogan is: “With his iron hand.” Phrase that Maduro used to repeat when he assumed power in 2013 and with which he threatened anyone who underestimated his ability to lead the Executive after the death of Chávez.

The unusual cartoon is broadcast by the Venezuelan state television channel (VTV), financed with public funds. Each episode has a running time of a little over a minute. Far from remaining oblivious to the dissemination of his character, the dictator Maduro himself shares each new episode on his social networks.

The embarrassing cartoon is part of the extensive campaign of manipulation, indoctrination and misinformation promoted by the Venezuelan dictatorship through political propaganda.

