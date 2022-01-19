The Nigerian Uchenna Kanu debuted as a scorer for Tigres and drew against Guadalajara

In the 29th, Kanu kicked from the right inside the area, but the defense deflected it to a corner kick. (Photo: twitter/@TigresFemenil)

La nigeriana Uchenna Kanu de Tigres UANL debuted as a scorer in the Mexican women’s soccer league in his team’s 1-1 draw against Guadalajara on matchday two of Clausura 2022.

For the away team he scored Joseline Montoya.

Tigres dominated Chivas in the first half. He had his first arrival in the third minute with a cross from Lizbeth Ovalle that Stephany Mayor finished off at the hands of the goalkeeper.

In the 29th, Kanu kicked from the right inside the area, but the defense deflected it to a corner kick. Tigres insisted and four minutes from the end of the first period Mayor entered the area on the right and hand in hand against the goalkeeper shot wide.

In the second half, the Nigerian striker headed a corner kick, making it 1-0 in the 51st minute. The 1-1 came in the 63rd minute; Joseline Montoya unmarked herself and headed the ball into the net at 63 in the area.

Also this Monday Toluca and Tijuana they offered an exciting clash that ended 3-3.

Tijuana went ahead thanks to a left-footed shot by San Juana Muñoz in the seventh minute; the local tied with a midfield shot by Rosalía Duron in the 24th minute. Angelina Hix, an American, pushed with her left foot to make it 1-2 for the visitor in the 31st minute.

In the second period, Muñoz scored his second goal with a header in the 54th minute and made it 1-3 for Tijuana. Toluca reacted and shortened with a pumped shot by Zaira Miranda in minute 74. Duron completed his double four minutes from the end with a right half turn to rescue the tie at 3-3.

Juarez later won 3-1 on their visit to León.

The day started on Saturday with the 1-0 away win for America led by the Englishman Craig Harrington against Pumas UNAM with both their reinforcement Katty Martínez. The Eagles could not count on their offensive engine, American Sarah Luebbert, who was reported sick.

In another match, Pachuca traveled to Querétaro to win 2-0 in a duel in which Colombian goalkeeper Vanessa Córdoba could do little to avoid defeat for her team.

On Sunday the champion Monterrey triumphed 3-0 in Puebla. The Costa Rican Valeria del Campo He stayed on the Rayadas bench.

This Tuesday, San Luis, a branch of Atlético de Madrid in Mexico, a team in which the Spaniards Marta Perarnau and Beatriz Parra play, will receive Cruz Azul. On Wednesday Santos will close day two of the Clausura 2022 with his visit to Necaxa.

Matches of the third day:

Saturday 22.01: Atlas-Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul-Querétaro.

Sunday 23.01: Mazatlan-Puebla

Monday 24.01: Necaxa-Pumas UNAM, América-Monterrey, Pachuca-León, Guadalajara-Toluca, Tijuana-San Luis and Juárez FC-Tigres UANL.

With information from EFE

