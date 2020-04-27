‘The Night Supervisor’ Studio The Ink Factory Extends 127 Wall Financing – Variety

“The Night Supervisor” producer The Ink Factory has prolonged its co-financing settlement with media investor 127 Wall Productions till 2024.

London and L.A.-based impartial The Ink Factory stated the settlement will permit it to extend improvement funding and manufacturing co-financing capability throughout each movie and TV.

The present co-financing facility was arrange between Hong Kong and London-based 127 Wall Productions and The Ink Factory in 2017, and has supported tasks comparable to Park Chan-wook’s adaptation of John le Carré “The Little Drummer Lady” for the BBC and AMC.

The transfer comes after The Ink Factory introduced a strategic partnership in February with Endeavor Content material, which noticed the financing arm of Endeavor take a minority stake within the enterprise. The deal elevated improvement funding at The Ink Factory, and likewise gave Endeavor first-look for promoting forthcoming Ink Factory tasks internationally.

The Ink Factory additionally in the present day introduced that Rod Henwood, previously chief technique officer, has been upped to the newly created place of chief working officer, based mostly within the London workplace.

In his new function, Henwood will, alongside head of manufacturing Tracey Josephs, help the work of The Ink Factory’s artistic staff, led by recently-joined artistic director Katherine Butler.

Henwood will oversee all of business, enterprise affairs and advertising actions for the corporate in addition to the finance staff underneath head of finance Ian Spence.

Simon and Stephen Cornwell, co-CEOs and founders at The Ink Factory, stated: “Our renewed partnership with 127 Wall and Rod’s enhanced function throughout The Ink Factory are the newest in a collection of strategic steps we have now taken to realign behind creatively-led, well-capitalized and centered improvement of our slate throughout each movie and tv tasks.”

Alongside his function at The Ink Factory, Henwood can be non-executive chairman of non-scripted TV manufacturing firm, Tin Roof Media. He has beforehand labored because the CEO, U.Ok., Belgium and Netherlands of Banijay Group and held the identical place at Zodiak Media previous to the merger between the 2 corporations. He joined The Ink Factory as an advisor in April 2017, changing into chief technique officer and becoming a member of Ink’s board the next yr.

The Ink Factory’s different credit embody “Combating With My Household,” “A Most Needed Man,” and “Message from the King.”