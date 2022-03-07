The Nintendo Switch Online app is updated to version 2.0.0 with several changes and additions

The latest patch from the Japanese company enables the option to see which friends are online from the application.

From Nintendo They continue to work on offering a better experience to Nintendo Switch Online users, and that also includes their mobile app, which has jumped to version 2.0.0 and incorporates several new features, tweaks, and an updated design. Then we leave you with all the changes listed by the Big N.

The design of the application has been updated.



Now you can see which friends are online.



Now you can decide who can see your online status.



Now you can check your friend code in the app.



Several tweaks have been introduced.

The Nintendo Switch Online application is presented on iOS and Android platforms as an ideal complement to enhance the online gaming experience on Nintendo Switch, and allows the user to communicate by voice chat while you play, check if your friends are online, and use services specific to games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Splatoon 2.

As for the Nintendo Switch itself, at the end of January it was received patch 13.2.1 intended to improve the overall stability of the console to provide a better experience for users. It is unknown when the next update will arrive.

Nintendo Switch Online presented a few months ago its expansion packan additional subscription that gives access to a catalog of classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive games, as well as the new tracks from Mario Kart 8: Deluxe.

