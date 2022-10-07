The Nobel Peace Prize went to an imprisoned lawyer and two organizations defending human rights in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine





The Nobel Peace Prize 2022 was awarded this Friday in Oslo to the Belarusian Ales Bialiatskito the Russian human rights organization Memorial y al Center for Civil Liberties of Ukraine.

“This award is not directed against Vladimir Putinneither for his birthday nor in any other sense, except for the fact that his government, like the government of Belarus, represents an authoritarian government that represses human rights activists”, declared the chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen.

“The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the #NobelPeacePrize 2022 to the Belarusian human rights defender Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties,” the Nobel Prize account published. On twitter.

“The winners represent civil society in their countries of origin. They have been promoting the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens”, specified the official account.

According to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Ales Bialiatski was one of the founders of the democratic movement that emerged in Belarus in the mid-1980s. “He has dedicated his life to promoting democracy and peaceful development in his native country”he claimed.

Human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, founder of the organization Viasna (Belarus), receives the Right Livelihood Award 2020 at the digital awards ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden, on December 3, 2020. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/ via REUTERS/File

founded the organization Viasna Human Rights Centre in 1996, which became a broad human rights organization documenting and protesting against the authorities’ use of torture against political prisoners.

“Government authorities have repeatedly tried to silence Ales Bialiatski. Since 2020, follow detained without trial. Despite tremendous personal difficulties, Mr. Bialiatski has not yielded one iota in its fight for human rights and democracy in Belarus”, indicated the account of the Nobel prize.

For its part, Memorialthe award-winning Russian NGO, was created in 1987 by human rights activists from the former Soviet Union that they “wanted to make sure that the victims of the communist regime’s oppression were never forgotten.”

The poster of the Russian human rights organization Memorial is seen outside its offices in Moscow March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File

During the Chechen wars, he collected and verified information about abuses and war crimes perpetrated against the population by Russian and pro-Russian forces. In 2009, the head of the Memorial branch in Chechnya, Natalia Estemirova, was murdered for this work.

While the Center for Civil Liberties was founded for the purpose of promote human rights and democracy in Ukraine. “He has taken a stand to strengthen Ukrainian civil society and put pressure on the authorities to make Ukraine a full-fledged democracy”, pointed out the Nobel Prize account on Twitter.

“Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the center has been dedicated to identify and document Russian war crimes against the Ukrainian population. The center is playing a pioneering role in holding those guilty accountable for their crimes,” he added.

Magazines and brochures for human rights lawyers are seen at the office of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, after it was announced that the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize, in kyiv, Ukraine October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

“With his constant efforts in favor of the humanistic values, anti-militarism and the principles of lawthis year’s winners have revitalized and honored the Alfred Nobel’s vision of peace and brotherhood among nationsa much-needed vision in today’s world,” said the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The one for Peace is the fifth of the awards announced so far, after those for Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Literature, and succeeds the one awarded in 2021 to two journalists, the Filipino María Ressa and the Russian Dmitry Muratov.

