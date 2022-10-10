The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics to the americans Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig“for his research on banks and financial crises”, and studying how financial markets should be regulated.

The jury explained that the work of the winners has been crucial for the subsequent investigation “that has improved our understanding of banks, banking regulation, banking crises and how financial crises should be managed”.

The investigations presented by the awardees “reduce the risk of financial crises turning into long-term recessions with serious consequences for society, which is the greatest benefit for all of us”.

The prizes are endowed with 10 million Swedish crowns (almost 900,000 dollars) and will be awarded on December 10. Unlike the other prizes, the economics prize was not established in Alfred Nobel’s 1895 will, but by the Swedish central bank in memory of him. The first winner was selected in 1969.

Winners of the Nobel Prize in Economics 2022

In the breakdown of contributions, the committee explained that Ben Bernanke analyzed the Great Depression of the 1930s, the worst economic crisis in modern history. Among other things, he showed how bank runs were a decisive factor in making the crisis so deep and prolonged. Using historical sources and statistical methods, Bernanke’s analysis showed which factors were important in the drop in gross domestic product. He found that factors directly related to bank failures contributed the most to the drop.

For its part, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig they developed theoretical models that explain why banks exist, how their role in society makes them vulnerable to rumors of impending collapse, and how society can lessen this vulnerability. In addition, they presented a solution to the vulnerability of the banks, in the form of deposit insurance by the government. When depositors know that the government has guaranteed their money, they no longer need to rush to the bank as soon as rumors of a bank run begin.

Diamond also showed how banks play an important social role. As intermediaries between savers and borrowers, banks are best suited to assess the creditworthiness of borrowers and ensure that loans go toward good investments.

“The insights of the awardees have enhanced our ability to prevent both serious crises and costly rescues.”, stated Tore Ellingsen, Chairman of the Prize Committee for Economic Sciences.

Of all the Nobel prizes, the economics prize has awarded the fewest women (only two) since it was first awarded in 1969: Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019.

Last year, half of the award went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the job market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for proposing how to study questions that do not fit easily into traditional scientific methods.

The week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on October 3 with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking the secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

On Tuesday, three scientists jointly won the physics prize. The Frenchman Alain Aspect, the American John F. Clauser and the Austrian Anton Zeilinger showed that tiny particles can maintain a connection with each other even when they are separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, which can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information. .

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way to “fit together molecules” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs. that can target diseases like cancer more precisely.

French writer Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday. The jury praised her for mixing fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly exploit her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s.

On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize went to imprisoned Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.

(With information from AP and AFP)

KEEP READING:

The UN asked to urgently discuss sending an international military force to Haiti

Taiwan warned China that it will never give up its free and democratic way of life