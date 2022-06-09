The noble gesture of Checo Pérez with one of his fans

The Red Bull driver fulfilled one of his fans’ dreams and sent him a video that quickly went viral (Video: Twitter/@piapuntocom)

In the formula 1 the Mexican Sergio Czech Pérez lives an outstanding moment with Red Bull because it is in a position to compete in a drivers’ championship, for this reason the runner’s hobby has encouraged him from a distance. Recently Czech approached his audience and he was sensitized with a particular case of one of his fans that went viral on social networks.

Through Twitter a network user launched a campaign to contact the Austrian team driver with the purpose so that Czech He will send greetings to his father, who is hospitalized for colon cancer.

The Internet user recounted in a Twitter thread the particular case of her father named Luis, due to health complications that his family had. he sought by all possible means the way to reach the Formula 1 racer and thus receive a few words from the champion of the Monaco Grand Prix 2022 to encourage him.

Checo Pérez was moved by a case of one of his fans (Photo: REUTERS / Christian Bruna)

“Hola @SChecoPerez, my dad is a fan of F1 since he was young and a super fan of yours since you started racing in F1. A couple of years ago he was diagnosed with colon cancer. […] if you could send him a video greeting him and sending him encouragement It would be the best thing in the world for him (and for us). Please, twitter people, help me get this message to Checo!”, was what the profile wrote @piapuntocom to spread the situation of his father.

The reactions were immediate because after a long campaign of comments and “likes” and retweets, the message reached Czech Pérezwho did not refuse to greet his follower who encouraged him in his beginnings in the maximum speed circuit.

Sergio Pérez recorded a short video of less than a minute in which he personally addressed Luis and encouraged him to continue with the battle against cancer. The pilot from Guadalajara briefly recounted how he came to contact his daughter through social networks.

Checo Pérez sent a greeting to one of his fans sick with cancer (Photo: Twitter/@piapuntocom)

And it is that the message was not the only gift that he shared Czech with his fan, since he promised to give him one more joy at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix next Sunday, June 12.

“Hi Luis, How are you? I’m Checo Pérez I want to send you a message to encourage you a lot; Your daughter contacted me who was moving heaven, sea and earth to find me, fortunately we were already able to be in contact and nothing, just sending you a lot of strength and I hope this weekend to give you another joy and a lot of strength, greetings.

The same user recorded the reaction of her father, who was moved by the video and let out a few tears. “Here is my dad, excited. @1AntonioPerez @SChecoPerez a thousand million thanks”, wrote the profile that contacted the F1 racer.

Fan Checo Pérez thanked the video of the F1 runner (Photo: Twitter/@piapuntocom)

He published a second reaction in which Luis thanked Sergio for the detail and confessed that he follows him from GP2 Series en 2009 when he debuted in the sport of racing. “Checo, you just gave me the surprise of my life, thank you very much,” were part of the words shared by the fan who received the surprise.

“@SChecoPerez words of thanks from my dad. You have completely changed his mind. Right now he was very happy saying ‘Checo dedicated his career in Baku to me,’ I love him,” the user concluded. The next race Czech will be in the circuit of Baku in Azerbaijan.

