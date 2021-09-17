The noble gesture that a Champions League champion DT had with his housekeeper came to light

Thomas Tuchel made a noble gesture with his housekeeper (REUTERS / Charles Platiau)

After his good time at Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Tuchel arrived at Paris Saint Germain in 2018 as the one to command a star-studded squads to lift the long-awaited Champions League. Although it won two French Super Cup, two Ligue 1, one French Cup and one League Cup, the lack of Orejona ended up marking his departure.

Although several months have passed since his departure and he currently has a great presence in Chelsea, the German technical director made headlines after coming to light lhe noble gestures that he had with his housekeeper during his stay in the Gallic capital.

As reported Canal Supporters and RMC Sport, the coach showed all his generosity to his maid. After choosing a house in the Upper Seine (92), an apartment located west of the capital, the Tuchel family hired a housekeeper of Filipino origin.

As the days and months went by, a bond began to develop between the parties and both Tuchel and his wife discovered one of the reasons why this woman was always predisposed to working overtime. She was looking to finance a heart operation for one of her sons.

Aware of this situation, the German did not hesitate for a second. He took out a pen and signed a check to cover all medical expenses.

Shortly before being fired from PSG, the technical director learned what his employee’s great dream was: raise money to return to his native Philippines and thus build a house in which his whole family can live.

In December of last year, before emigrating to England, Thomas Tuchel surprised this person again. Handed him a set of keys, since he bought his dream home in his country of origin to improve the quality of life of his loved ones.

After leaving PSG, Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea (REUTERS / Susana Vera / File Photo)

It is worth noting that the German strategist, after the hard blow that he was fired from Paris Saint Germain, relaunched his career at Chelsea. Despite arriving almost halfway through the season, he managed to position the London team in fourth place in the Premier League and deliver the big blow in the Champions League, by beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final. He also won the European Super Cup (in the definition he won against Villarreal of Spain).

The current season also started on a good path. After four days he leads the local tournament together with Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton and beat Zenit of Russia in the first day of the group stage of the Champions League (he shares the group with Juventus of Italy and Malmo of Sweden).

