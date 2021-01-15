The nod to Yakuza Like a Dragon that we can find in Persona 5 Strikers

Next February 23 we can enjoy Persona 5 Strikers, the Omega Force game that serves as a sequel to Persona 5 (and Persona 5 Royal) of which we have already offered you our final impressions. In these first hours of play we have located a small nod to Yakuza Like a Dragon very curious starring Makoto, a member of the Phantom Thieves.

This nod to Yakuza Like a Dragon in Persona 5 Strikers has to be found in one of the optional conversations found in the game. Specifically, we are going to have to direct our steps to Shibuya Main Street and talk to Makoto, who is right next to the cinema. There he will drop a short phrase alluding to one of the films that have been released, Dragon: Like a Yakuza. Obviously it is a small tribute to the last game in this saga, changing the order of the title.

Although Persona 5 Strikers and Yakuza Like a Dragon do not share developers, SEGA is after both franchises, which can explain this little wink. It is curious that in both cases the games work as a spin off of the main saga, appealing to a different genre such as the musou in the case of Persona 5 Strikers and the JRPG in the case of Yakuza Like a Dragon, although this could be considered among the top games in the franchise.

We haven’t found any other winks in the game, but we continue to work with him to bring you the analysis and other content. Remember that for now you can take a look at our final impressions with Persona 5 Strikers, so you know what we can expect from this new installment that works as a sequel to Persona 5.