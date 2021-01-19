The nominees for the 35th Goya Awards have been published

The Academy announced this morning the nominees for the 35th edition of the Goya Awards, the highest awards to reward Spanish cinema. The gala will be held on March 6, 2021 the Soho CaixaBank Theater in Malaga and will be presented, directed and written by Antonio Banderas and María Casado.

With 13 nominations, Adú is the film with the most options, followed by The Girls and Akelarre, with 9 award options each.

It should be remembered that this year the bases of the awards were modified due to the coronavirus and, exceptionally, films that were scheduled to be released in theaters will be allowed to compete and have been forced to do so online as a result of the pandemic.

Complete list of nominees for the 35 Goya Awards

BEST FILM



–Adúby Salvador Calvo.



–Aneby David Pérez Sañudo.



–Rosa’s wedding, by Iciar Bollain.



–Girlsby Pilar Palomero.



–Sentimental, by Cesc Gay.

BEST DIRECTION



– Salvador Calvo, for Adú.



– Juanma Bajo Ulloa, for Baby.



– Iciar Bollain, por Rosa’s wedding.



– Isabel Coixet, for It snows in Benidorm.

BEST LEADING ACTOR



– Mario Casas, for You will not kill.



– Javier Cámara, for Sentimental.



– Ernesto Alterio, for A normal world.



– David Verdaguer, for One for all.

BEST LEADING ACTRESS



– Amaia Aberasturi, por Akelarre.



– Patricia López Arnaiz, for Ane.



– Kiti Mánver, for The inconvenient.



– Candela Peña, for Rosa’s wedding.

BEST NOVEL DIRECTION



-David Pérez Sañudo, for Ane.



-Bernabé Rico, for The inconvenient.



-Pilar Palomero, by Girls.



-Nuria Giménez Lorang, for My Mexican Bretzel.

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT



– Alejandro Hernández, for Adú.



– Claro García and Javier Fesser, for Regrettable stories.



– Alicia Luna and Iciar Bollain, for Rosa’s wedding.



– Pilar Palomero, for Girls.

BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT



– David Pérez Sañudo and Marina Parés Pulido, for Ane.



– Bernardo Sánchez and Marta Libertad Castillo, for The Europeans.



– David Galán Galindo and Fernando Navarro, for Secret origins.



– Cesc Gay, for Sentimental.

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC



– Roque Baños, by Adú.



– Aránzazu Calleja and Maite Arroitajauregi, for Akelarre.



– Bingen Mendizábal and Koldo Uriarte, for Baby.



– Federico Jusid, for The summer we live.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG



– “Sababoo”, by Cherif Badua and Roque Baños, by Adú.



– “The summer we live”, by Alejandro Sanz and Alfonso Pérez Arias, for The summer we live.



– “Que no, que no”, by María Rozalén, for Rosa’s wedding.



– “Lunas de papel”, by Carlos Naya, for Girls.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR



– Álvaro Cervantes, for Adú.



– Sergi López, for Rosa’s wedding.



– Juan Diego Botto, for The Europeans.



– Alberto San Juan, for Sentimental.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



– Juana Acosta, for The inconvenient.



– Verónica Echegui, by Explode, explode.



– Nathalie Pose, Lt. Rosa’s wedding.



– Natalia de Molina, for Girls.

BEST REVELATION ACTOR



– Adam Nourou, for Adú.



– Chema del Barco, for The plan.



– Janick, for Regrettable stories.



– Fernando Valdivielso, for Thou shalt not kill.

BEST REVELATION ACTRESS



– Jone Laspiur, por Ane.



– Paula Usero, for Rosa’s wedding.



– Milena Smit, Lt. You will not kill.



– Griselda Siciliani, for Sentimental.

BEST PRODUCTION DIRECTION



– Ana Parra and Luis Fernández Lago, for Adú.



– Guadalupe Balaguer Trelles, for Akelarre.



– Carmen Martínez Muñoz, for Black Beach.



– Toni Novella, for It snows in Benidorm.

BEST DIRECTION OF PHOTOGRAPHY



– Sergi Vilanova, por Adú.



– Javier Agirre, for Akelarre.



– Ángel Amorós, for Black Beach.



– Daniela Cajías, for Girls.

BEST ASSEMBLY



– Jaime Colis, for Adú.



– Fernando Franco and Miguel Doblado, for Black Beach.



– Sergio Jiménez, for The year of discovery.



– Sofi Escudé, for Girls.

BEST ART DIRECTION



– César Macarrón, for Adú.



– Mikel Serrano, for Akelarre.



– Montse Sanz, for Black Beach.



– Monica Bernuy, for Girls.

BEST COSTUME DESIGN



– Nerea Torrijos, for Akelarre.



– Cristina Rodríguez, for Explode, explode.



– Arantxa Ezquerro, for Girls.



– Lena Mossum, for The Europeans.

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRDRESSING



– Elena Cuevas, Mara Collazo and Sergio López, for Adú.



– Beata Wotjowicz and Ricardo Molina, for Akelarre.



– Milu Cabrer and Benjamín Pérez, for Explode explode.



– Paula Cruz, Jesús Guerra and Nacho Díaz, for Secret origins.

BEST SOUND



– Eduardo Esquide, Jamaica Ruíz García, Juan Ferro and Nicolas de Poulpiquet, for Adú.



– Urko Garai, Josefina Rodriguez, Frédéric Hamelin and Leandro de Loredo, for Akelarre.



– Coque Lahera, Nacho Royo-Villanova and Sergio Testón, for Black Beach.



– Mar González, Francesco Lucarelli and Nacho Royo-Villanova, for The plan.

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS



-Mariano García Marty and Ana Rubio, for Akelarre.



-Raúl Romanillos and Jean-Louis Billiard, for Black Beack.



-Raúl Romanillos and Míriam Piquer, for Regrettable stories.



-Lluis Rivera Jove and Helmuth Barnert, by Secret origins.

BEST ANIMATION FILM



– La gallina Turuleca.

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM



– Anatomy of a dandyby Alberto Ortega and Charlie Arnaiz.



– Wet cardsby Paula Palacios.



– The year of discoveryby Luis López Carrasco.



– My Mexican Bretzelby Nuria Giménez Lorang.

BEST IBERO-AMERICAN FILM



– The mole agent

– The oblivion that we will be

– The weeping woman.

– I’m not here

BEST EUROPEAN FILM



– Body of Christ

– The officer and the spy

– The father

– Falling

BEST FICTION SHORT FILM



– December 16th

– To the face

– Beef

– Expenses included

– The ephemeral

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

– Biography of a woman’s corpse

– Paradise on fire

– Paradise

– They are only fish

BEST ANIMATION SHORT FILM

– Blue & Malone: ​​Impossible Cases

– Homeless Home

– Metamorphosis

-Flying