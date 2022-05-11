The nuclear disarmament of Metal Gear Solid V is impossible and the fault lies with Konami

The community has spent seven years trying to achieve this goal in the online mode of The Phantom Pain.

In 2015, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, the latest numbered title in the legendary saga of Konami that left no one indifferent. Among all the curious things that the game does,Hideo Kojima included in its online mode a secret scene if the players joined together to achieve something very ambitious.

We talk about achieving nuclear disarmament in the game by disabling all nuclear warheads on each player’s Forward Operating Bases (FOBs). It is something that a group of users has been trying for almost seven years in the PlayStation 3 versionbecause it is a platform that has fewer players and therefore fewer bombs to defuse.

Cannot be achieved using legitimate methodsThe investigation has finally concluded that it’s impossible to get it by the usual methods, without using any kind of trick. In the video that we leave you below, from the Did You Know Gaming channel, we talk with the community and specifically with the group The Anti-Nuke Gang and deepens the process that has been carried out during all this time.

To sum it up, remember that disarming has already been achieved on PS3 servers in the past, but the methods used did not convince Konami having made use of external tools such as hacks or datamining. In 2020 they returned to the fray with more users joining the cause, but it has not served to reach the goal.

The reason is more absurd than you think, but it really creates a problem. During this time, Konami banned dozens of users for different reasons, but their nuclear warheads still count as active. Banned account bombs cannot be deactivatedso there are about 40 ghost warheads in Metal Gear Solid V.

Konami does not provide a solution to banned accountsThe Japanese company has not offered any solution for this error, so the good faith of the users is not useful in any case. The only thing the community could do was develop a software to know how many bombs were left to deactivate, thus discovering the four dozen that are not registered in the bases of operations.

Therefore, it is impossible to achieve nuclear disarmament in The Phantom Pain. with legitimate methodsso if there was any other secret hidden among Konami’s plans apart from the cinematic scene that you have on these lines, now it is something that we will not know unless they change their minds.

As for news about the Metal Gear saga, to say that the entire franchise has sold almost 60 million copies, but the company does not seem to have short-term plans for new games or the return of some of the best known.

