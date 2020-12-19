The number of corona infects in the country crosses one crore, in this case now only America is ahead

Corona Virus in India: The number of corona infects in the country has crossed 10 million. Only America is ahead of India in this matter, where there are more than one crore corona cases. After America, India is second in the world, where the number of infected has crossed one crore. Also Read – Coronavirus Updates: ICMR chief Balaram Bhargava corona infected, Delhi AIIMS admitted

It took 325 days to get one crore cases in India. The first case in the country was revealed on 30 January 2020. So far 16 crore people have been tested in the country. In India, 25153 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, 347 people have died.

India's # COVID19 case tally crosses the 1-crore mark with 25,153 new infections; death toll at 1,45,136 Total numbers of recovered and active cases are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. pic.twitter.com/GSpwrMpiz2 – ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

More than 25 thousand cases are coming in the country every day. Corona cases are continuously coming up in India, although the pace has decreased a bit. It is hoped that the vaccine will come to India in January. The central government is busy in its preparations. States are also preparing for vaccination.