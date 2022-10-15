The number of episodes “House of the Dragon” needs, according to George RR Martin

King Viserys I’s wish to be succeeded by his first daughter, Rhaenyra, upon his death will be overruled by his wife, Alicent, and the Hand of the King, Otto. (HBOMax)

House of the Dragon (The house of the dragon) has a long story to adapt and the writer George R. R. Martin He is sure that a specific number of episodes would be ideal to capture the novel in detail on television. The end of Game of Thronesthe first original series of this medieval fantasy universe, was one of the most criticized on the small screen and a large part of these complaints were related to how rushed the last season felt.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

In a post on his official blog, Martin recalled how seasons that were up to 39 episodes in the past have shrunk over time. For him spin-off which is currently broadcast on HBO Maxconsiders that a total of 40 episodes could fully develop the entire plot and it does not sound that complicated to fulfill.

“House of the Dragon” is set more than a century before “Game of Thrones.” (HBOMax)

“Game of Thrones I only had 10 (and not even that in the last two seasons). Yes House of the Dragon had 13 episodes per season, maybe we could have shown all the things we had to ‘time jump’ for… although that would have risked some viewers complaining that the show was too ‘slow’ , that ‘nothing happened’”.

For now, he assured that he is happy with how everything is turning out: “As things are, I am delighted that we still have 10 hours each season to tell our story. […] It will take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do A Dance with Dragons justice, from start to finish.”

George RR Martin considers that the prequel should be extended for four seasons. (HBOMax)

A prequel that could repeat the success of Game of Thrones

When the first episode of Game of Thrones came to light, nobody expected it to earn a very big place on TV worldwide. It started with a cast that was little known outside of the UK, and over the seasons these stars rose to fame thanks to their characters who charmed audiences in different ways. The effect of House of the Dragon is not very far from being the same.

The main cast is made up of Matt Smith as Daemon, Emma D’Arcy como Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine like Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke como Alicent Hightower, Eve Best como Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria. The younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent were played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively.

“House of the Dragon” could become the next big TV phenomenon. (HBOMax)

The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon It will be released on Sunday, October 16.

KEEP READING:

House of the Dragon and the emotional moment that was improvised by Matt Smith

House of the Dragon: The Iron Throne lost its most noble king in chapter 8

New disputes and alliances were formed in chapter 7 of House Of The Dragon