The numbers don’t even add up to the trendy social network: TikTok already warns its employees of the consequences

The world’s big companies are undergoing several significant changes in their workforce, possibly to prepare for changes in the world economy. This is something that is being seen right now on TikTok where some employees are losing their jobswhile others are already being groomed for dismissal after a department meeting.

This information published by Wired takes as its source different European employees whom have advised that their jobs are currently at risk. This is also added to the United Kingdom, where it is expected that in all departments they will bet on reducing personnel, and in the United States the layoffs were to arrive shortly after arriving at the office on a Monday.

TikTok aims to make more layoffs in 2022

One of these employees, David Ortiz, has stated through his LinkedIn account that his position was being eliminated due to a company reorganization. Currently after asking TikTok for explanations, Wired states that the company did not deny these dismissalsbut did not confirm that they were in the midst of restructuring their entire workforce and internal organization.





The official version that they are currently offering is that only these employees and teams that are believed not to be contributing to the company are being eliminated as was expected. From the United States, it is pointed out that currently 100 employees have been fired from a total workforce of 10,000 workers, although viewing the environment that exists, much more is expected.

This news comes after all the changes that are existing in different technologies such as Microsoft, social networks or even the world of video games. Netflix, Unity o Twitter they are some of them that are preparing for the times that are about to come.

It must be remembered that Microsoft last week also had to slightly cut its staff, and even Bloomberg would plan to reduce the screen by 5%. All this in search of those people who may be expendable and who do not correctly carry out their role within the companies.

Via | gadget