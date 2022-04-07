The objective that Gignac and Piojo Herrera pursue for this Clausura 2022

Miguel Herrera supports Gignac to score more goals in Clausura 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@TigresOficial)

the squad of tigers managed to reach the top of the classification table at the end of Day 12 of the MX League. The work that he has done Michael Herrera as coach of the felines it has given results; however, he would be in search of an additional objective in addition to the championship of the Closure 2022.

With Andre Pierre Gignac would be collaborating so that the French consecrate himself as scoring champion. At a press conference, the Louse Herrera He pointed out that in his clubs that he has managed, he has managed to consecrate goalscoring champions, so with the mark that Gignac currently carries, he would be consecrating said objective.

Until date 12 of Grita México 2022, the Bomboro he is the leader of the scoring tableso Herrera pointed out that the mission in the club is get the best numbers in the championshipas he explained in a press conference prior to the match with Pachuca:

Miguel Herrera wants Gignac to be the scoring champion (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)

“We don’t fulfill things that aren’t ours, ours is to be the scoring champion, hopefully (Gignac) wins the golden ball, in that tenor of being the scoring champion”.

With the recent note of Andre-Pierre in the duel against the Xolos de Tijuana he managed to score 10 points so far in Clausura 2022. For this reason, the Louse Herrera showed his happiness of his brand; he recalled that when he took over the reins of Tigres he intended to return the French striker to the scorer version of him.

revealed that Gignac’s success is the organization of the offensive, Well, he pointed out that the players have supported the Frenchman to achieve the possible goals in the area, since they have the mission of bringing the ball closer to him so that he concludes all the scoring possibilities.

Gignac reached 10 goals so far in Clausura 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@clubtigresoficial)

“I’m glad and as I said since I arrivedGignac had to score a lot of goalsour responsibility is to take the ball there, that he is there in the area to take advantage of those circumstances and even today I think the team has fulfilled it well”.

Although the strategist of the UANL (Autonomous University of Nuevo León) squad recognized Gignac’s talent, he made it clear that the team does not only depend on him and that there are more footballers who have contributed notes to the club as it has been John Paul Vigon, Florian Thauvin, Luis Quinones and Nicholas Lopez.

“It’s not that we play for him (Gignac), the commitment is to bring the front of the team. Obviously the tip is him and he is complying, where he is will define them. but he has scored Vigón goals, FloQuinones and Nico”, he added.

The French striker was one of the scoring figures in the Monterrey classic (Video: Afizzionados)

So far, Gignac has shown a renewed version as a striker for Tigres because in the two previous tournaments he went through a streak that took him away from the number he currently accumulates. In the past Apertura 2021 only registered three goals And it is that between his participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games -with France- and some injuries, he missed a large part of the tournament.

A tournament ago dragged a streak that did not allow him to conclude the chances on goal because in the Guardians 2021 could only finish three goals throughout the championship. It should be noted that this season was the last in which the Bomboro played under the direction of Ricardo tuca Ferretti, since his dismissal and the arrival of Miguel Herrera were later announced.

The next rival that those from San Nicolás de los Garzas will face will be against Pachuca in the pending match of Day 9. And then for date 13 they will visit Queretaro.

KEEP READING:

Florian Thauvin rejected a European giant for reaching Tigres

Alan Mozo revealed what his plan is to go to Qatar 2022

David Faitelson surrendered to Karim Benzema: “The best footballer in the world”