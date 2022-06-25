The obligation that El Tri has for Qatar 2022, according to Javier Aguirre

Javier Aguirre considered that the Mexican National Team is a “regular” team in World Cup competitions, and that it has always been in positions 10 to 15 in the FIFA ranking (Video: ESPN)

Since the Mexican team learned who his rivals will be for the Qatar World Cup 2022the fans were worried because the Tri will have adversaries Poland, Argentina y Saudi Arabiacountries that would mean a challenge for the squad of Gerardo Tata Martino. Faced with such a scenario, Javier Aguirreformer coach of the Aztec team, shared his opinion of what the national team will have to do.

Within his experience in Mexican football, the Vasco pointed What is the responsibility of the National Team since he considered that he has the obligation to classify y get through the group stage. In an interview with ESPNthe current coach of Mallorca stated that the Tri It has to be the country that passes the first phase of the tournament since it stated that the team is here for it.

And it is that within the Group CJavier Aguirre assured that the team tricolor should be on par with the level of Argentina in order to be the two countries that reach the World Cup next round. This was argued by the former coach of the scratched from Monterrey:

Javier Aguirre wished Mexico to have a good performance in Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter/@RCD_Mallorca)

“It is clear that Argentina, Poland and Arabia are going to demand us and it is going to be complicated. I think, firstas many of us think, that Mexico and Argentina have to be the ones that continue forward”.

Aguirre did not let go of the argument that both Argentina and Mexico are the two teams from group C that can and should go to the next phase and test their level in the next stage of the competition, which is when the crosses with more powerful teams and where Mexico usually loses and finish their World Cup participation.

Therefore, the 63-year-old coach explained that Mexico is a “regular team” in the World Cupssince its performance is not as relevant compared to other countries better positioned in the ranking FIFA.

The Mexican national team came out of the top 10 in the June 2022 FIFA ranking update, it is 12th (Photo: Twitter/@FMF)

“How are we doing in Qatar? I would love for us to do well. There are the eight that have been champions, the Netherlands that has been runner-up two or three times, and us. What does this mean? we are a regular team, from 10 to 15 that is our baggage in recent times, in the world cups. Only us and Brazil, I think, are the two teams that have qualified for the next phase”, said the coach of the Spanish club.

“Of course, that’s where we got well because maybe that’s our level and we’ll have to try to improve,” he concluded.

In relation to the period you have experienced Gerardo Tata Martino He stated: “I feel that the four-year process has been well respected, that it is very good to work for four years.”

In the list, Mexico was moved three positions to the bottom and thus fell out of the top 10 (Photo: USA TODAY/Quinn Harris)

The International Federation of Football Association announced the updating your world ranking of national teams after the activity that several had in the summer. In the listing, Mexico was moved three positions to the bottom and with it was out of the top 10. Now it is ranked 12th, but they still remain as the best ranked by Concacaf.

The ranking was then led by the team from Brazilwhich stands firm in the first position as well as Belgium in the sub-leadership The first modification took place in the third place with the ascent of Argentina to the podium and the descent of the current world champion, France, to fourth place. In fifth place is England, followed by Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and finally, Denmark which joins the select group of the top ten.

Mexico behind Germany in eleventh place, it was the team that played the most games since the last update in March and the only one that left the top 10.

