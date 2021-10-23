The obstacles that prevent Tata Martino from forming the call for Tri against Ecuador

Mexican clubs do not want to loan players for the call of Gerardo “Tata” Martino, facing the friendly against Ecuador. (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



The Mexican team soccer team faced World Cup qualifiers at the beginning of October, however, its activity did not end there. The calendar marks an appointment next Wednesday the 27th, in the city of Charlotte, in the stadium Bank of America, when Mexico in front of Ecuador in a friendly match. The problems for Gerardo Martino arise as a result of this match not being marked as a date FIFA and clubs are under no obligation to yield to their players.

This situation has brought problems to the Tata, since their call will have names other than the usual ones. From the start, it was impossible to have a Mexican player playing in Europe. It was a fact that, not being forced by the football regulatory body, the clubs of the old continent would not lend their footballers. For this reason, the list of players will consist entirely of representatives of the MX League.

Another downside is that league clubs don’t want to lend to their players either. In fact, it is confirmed that America and Monterrey They will not yield to any element, as both squads will contest the final of the Concacaf Champions League one day after the Mexico game, so the trip would be impossible. Among the usual selections that these squads have are: Guillermo Ochoa, Sebastián Córdova, Jorge Sánchez, Héctor Moreno, César Montes, Jesús Gallardo, Charly Rodriguez and Rogelio Funes Mori.

Mexico comes from three games in the Concacaf hexagonal, however, it will present different players for the friendly against Ecuador (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

Clubs that will have important matches next weekend do not want to lend their players either. Cruz Azul does not want to let go of Luis Romo, Orbelín Pineda and how much Dominguez. For its part, Chivas does not want to give in to Alexis vega already Gilberto Sepulveda.

This situation opened the possibility for new faces to be seen wearing the national coat. One of the surprises that was talked about in recent days was Julian Araujo, a 20-year-old right back who decided to play for Mexico (being able to choose the United States). However, it seems that the LA Galaxy he has no intention of lending it.

One of the names that sounds louder to make its debut in a call is Haret Ortega, a 21-year-old central defender, who currently plays in Toluca. Another player who may receive his first call is Jordan Carrillo, 19-year-old youth squad player, Santos, who has had participation with the first team this tournament. The possibility of summoning Emilio Lara, defender in the youth of the America.

For the team’s lead, new gunners will be tested, since neither Raul Jimenez, Funes Mori or Henry Martin they’ll be avalaible. For this reason, the possibility that young people Santiago Gimenez (Cruz Azul) and Eduardo Aguirre (Santos) take the helm of the Aztec attack is very high.

The friendly match against Ecuador will be played exclusively with Liga MX players (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

Despite the enormous number of absences, there are footballers who are not taken into account in these conditions, such is the case of Javier Chicharito Hernández, who has not been part of a call since 2019. There is also the case of the Titan Salcedo, a man who was not considered by Martino since the Gold Cup 2021.

The possible call that the journalist David Medrano shared is the following:

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Orozco, Alfredo Talavera, and Rodolfo Cota or Hugo González.

Defenses: José Ramírez, Diego Barbosa, how much Dominguez, Sepúlveda, Jesús Angulo, Kevin Álvarez and Osvaldo Rodríguez

Midfielders: Fernando Beltrán, Joaquín Esquivel, Canelo Angulo, Zendejas, Luis Romo, Erick Sanchez, Antuna, Jordan Carrillo and Jairo Torres

Forwards: Eduardo Aguirre, Santiago Giménez and Roberto Alvarado

With regard to the South American team, those from Quito will also make use of their players who are active in Liga MX, such is the case of Angel Mena, Ayton Preciado, Michael Estrada, among others.

KEEP READING:

“Tata” Martino affirms that Mexico won “fairly” against El Salvador

Critics game between Mexico against El Salvador: “They had everything to thrash”

From Jesús Corona to Héctor Herrera: the worst players left by the presentation of the Mexican National Team