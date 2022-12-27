The occasions in which the Mexican National Team expanded against powers in the World Cups

on the eve of the start Qatar 2022there are different predictions as to how the Mexican team in the World Cup tournament, especially in his match against Argentina in the first phase of the contest. As a result, it is a good time to review the last clashes of the “Tri” against world powers in the group stage, where, surprisingly, it has a positive balance.

Although the Mexican team has never managed to transcend beyond the quarterfinals in a world cup, it can boast of having delivered memorable matches in which it surprised locals and strangers after winning or drawing against teams that are usually candidates. to the title; the most recent example, the victory against Germany in Russia 2018.

Next, we will review the last commitments in the group stage, where the “Aztec” team gave the bell:

Being in one of the most complicated groups of the contest, where he shared a sector with Belgium, South Korea and the Netherlands, the tricolor reached the third day of the first round with the same four points as its rival in turn “A Clockwork Orange”. The press around the world put the European team as a clear favorite; However, that selection from Lapuente did not shrink and showed that they were going to compete with anyone.

The beginning of the game was an ordeal for the tricolor, because only after 18 minutes of play they were already losing 2-0 on the scoreboard. Despite the adverse score, the players brought out the caste and with goals from Ricardo Pelaez at minute 75 and another “Matador” Luis Hernandez In added time, the North American team drew a valuable two-goal tie, which helped them to pass as second place in the group.

For the first World Cup on the African continent, the Aztec team came generating many doubts due to its level shown during the qualifiers. Beyond the emotion that there was for being the team that opened the tournament against the hosts, the fans were somewhat skeptical regarding the aspirations that they had to transcend, especially due to the duels against the then runner-up in the world, France.

the Gallic country and Mexico They faced each other on the second day of the group, both after having tied their first match. In a match full of tension and strategy, those led by Javier Aguirre managed to seal the victory with a resounding 2-0 with goals from Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and another by way of a penalty by Cuauhtemoc Blancogiving the surprise of the day and practically ruling the elimination of the “Blues”.

Chicharito celebrating his goal against France

Four years after the World Cup in South Africa, the CONCACAF team once again gave something to talk about after having achieved an important draw against the always powerful Brazil, a team that also hosted the contest and was one of the main candidates for the title.

Although the victory was not achieved, that game in Fortaleza is well remembered among the Mexican people for the extraordinary performance of its goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who grew up in the face of adversity and gave one of the best games of his life and it was a wall for Neymar and company. In the end, neither was hurt and the match ended in a goalless draw.

Finally, there is the most recent performance of Mexico in a world cup, where it is well remembered for the historic victory against Germany, a team that arrived as the current world champion and as the main favorite to endorse the title. Apart from the illusion that existed, there were really few people who imagined a victory against the “Teutons”.

If the Aztec team showed something again on that occasion, it was that, at least during the group stage, they are great against world powers. With a solitary goal from Hirving “Chucky” Lozano at minute 35 and against all odds, Mexico he achieved an important victory and gave joy to all his fans that June 17, 2018.

A goal that made an entire country vibrate

KEEP READING:

Ochoa, starter in Mexico’s last friendly before the World Cup

Tata Martino revealed the details of Chicharito’s absence for Qatar 2022

Jorge Campos defended Gerardo Martino’s call for Qatar 2022