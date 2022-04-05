The occurrence of Cholo Simeone when they discovered his chain of cabals at a press conference before facing Manchester City

Cholo praised the team led by Pep

In the preview of the first leg clash for the quarterfinals of the Champions League between Manchester City and the Atletico Madridthe mattress coach, Diego Simeonspoke at a press conference and praised the team’s game Pep Guardiola. In addition, he referred to the importance of the qualifying match and his cabals.

Led by Cholo, the Madrid cast reached two finals of the most important club tournament in Europe, and in both (2014 and 2016) they lost to Real Madrid. Now, at the hands of the Argentine coach, the rojiblanco team will seek to achieve their first title in the Champions League, a fact that would be a corollary of Simeone’s management, who has led the team since the 2011/2012 season.

They will face another team that is looking for its first consecration in said contest and comes from losing in the last final against Chelsea by 0-1. With the power that the citizen teams have and the competitiveness of Atlético, a great duel is expected this Tuesday in Manchester.

When asked about the match, Simeone indicated that “both Manchester City and Atlético Madrid have very good squads, very complete, with very good footballers, with different characteristics, but with a lot of personality and a lot of hierarchy, and tomorrow it will be a match in which we need to help the footballer so that he can respond better. We all want to win.”

Cholo Simeone will seek another semifinal in the Champions League with Atlético (REUTERS / Craig Brough)

Then he made clear his recognition of the team led by Guardiola: “I say again, I like to see Manchester City play”. It was a return of kindnesses from the Argentine towards the Spanish technical director who this Monday also threw flowers at him and surprised when describing Simeone’s style of play: “It’s more offensive than people think”.

At times the debate was opened about their conflicting styles of play, City’s possession and pressure in the opposite field and Atlético’s quick start and counterattack. However, both coaches expressed their respect and appreciation for the way each team played.

Beyond tactics, the two will seek victory and Cholo winked at the cabals, when asked about “superstition”, having repeated the flight schedule, hotel, schedule and the player who spoke to the media (Mark Llorente). “It’s a coincidence,” replied the former midfielder of the Argentine team, and unleashed the laughter of all those present at the press conference.

Simeone spoke about the cabals for the first leg against City

It is not the first time that the cabal theme is associated with Simeone. Former left back Athletes Guilherme Siqueira revealed that “it is the most superstitious coaching staff I have seen in the history of football, I have never seen anything like it in my life. We have a whole protocol, from when you leave the hotel, from the bus, to the time”.

The match between the English team and the Spanish promises. A lot of intensity is expected at the City of Manchester Stadium. City leads the Premier League by one point over Liverpool (73-72) with seven dates remaining. While Atlético is fourth in La Liga in Spain and for now it occupies the last place to reach the next Champions League.

The match will be played this Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. (Argentina time) and will be one of the two matches with which the quarterfinals of the Champions League will start. The other duel will be Benfica-Liverpool. On Wednesday the other two keys will be played, Chelsea-Real Madrid and Villarreal-Bayern Munich.

KEEP READING

Pep Guardiola surprised when describing Simeone’s style of play: “He’s more offensive than people think”

Kylian Mbappé’s reflection after the PSG win: clues about his future and the “honor” of playing alongside Messi