The Odd Way Star Trek Fans Were Almost Reintroduced To Patrick Stewart’s Picard In Spinoff

Whereas making Picard a highway supervisor for a theater troupe would’ve been a pleasant nod, it is laborious to see how it could match into what occurred in Star Trek: Picard Season 1. After retiring from Starfleet following the Synth assault on Mars, Picard expressed remorse for sitting on his chateau primarily “ready to die,” versus going out and persevering with to struggle for Synth rights. If Picard had been working a stage troupe, he doubtlessly would have been in a extra jovial state from the leap, which possibly would’ve conflicted with the quiet reserved life he had on the winery. Both means, Patrick Stewart is all the time welcome on my TV.