The offer that Barcelona will make to Lionel Messi to convince him to renew came to light

Joan Laporta lives his first hours as president of Barcelona. However, time is running out. The brand new manager must act against the clock to solve an issue that reveals to everyone Culé: the continuity of Lionel Messi, the top scorer in the history of the institution and, since last Monday, the footballer who defended the Barça shirt the most times (equaled Xavi’s brand).

After his public confrontation with Josep María Bartomeu and threatening to leave the institution in the middle of last year, The future of the Argentine is a real unknown with only three months to go until the end of his current contract. This situation put two institutions that have star-studded campuses and that currently possess high economic power on alert: Manchester City of Pep Guardiola and Sergio Agüero and Paris Saint Germain of Neymar, Ángel Di María, Kylian Mbappé and Mauricio Pochettino.

As revealed The confidential, Barcelona will put a new offer on the table to extend your contract Due to the strong economic crisis that the Catalan club is going through, the new board of directors will propose a downward renewal so that it can also serve as an example for the rest of the players; although with a lifetime. The idea is to create a lifelong bond with Leo.

“The board thinks that the ’10’ must adapt to the harsh economic reality facing the club and act as an example. They are optimistic with a salary cut and believe that he will understand it, since the performance of the players in the European Cup has not been up to the salary they have received in recent seasons, “said the newspaper.

The blaugranas They will propose to the Rosario to lower his salary by 30 percent, but in return they will offer him a lifetime position within the club . One of the options is to be an ambassador for Barça, a role played by his former teammate Eric Abidal and previously done by basketball player Pau Gasol. Another variable is trying to integrate it with the tasks of the Leo Messi Foundation.

Lionel Messi, at 33 years old, continues to be decisive in the Culé first team. This season he participated in 36 games, in which he scored 27 goals (21 for La Liga, where he is the top scorer -before his friend Luis Suárez by three, today at Atlético Madrid) and 12 assists.

Those led by Ronald Koeman, after being left out of the Champions League in the round of 16 at the hands of PSG, are in second place in La Liga, four behind the leader Atlético Madrid, and in the final of the Copa del Rey (the April 17 will collide with Athletic Club Bilbao).

