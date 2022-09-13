The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights denounced the continued deterioration of the situation in Nicaragua

A person walks down a street with the image of Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo in the background (EFE/Jorge Torres/File)

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights denounced on Tuesday the continuing “deterioration” of the situation in Nicaraguawith “serious violations” of civil rights, and attacks against the Church and freedom of the press.

“In recent months, the Office has observed that the human rights situation in Nicaragua continues to deteriorate,” he said. Christian Salazar Volkmandirector of the Field Operations and Technical Cooperation Division.

“This deterioration encompasses serious violations of civil and political rights, the absence of a national dialogue, the deepening of the political crisis, and the isolation of Nicaragua from the international community,” he added.

At the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council, the High Commissioner presented a critical report against the regime of Daniel Ortega, whom he accuses of not cooperating and failing to comply with the recommendations issued by his office.

The agency reported the attacks on the Catholic Churchsuch as the recent arrest of the bishop of Matagalpa, the critical Rolando Alvarezor against the freedom of expressionsuch as the closure of Catholic radio stations or the confiscation of the property of the critical newspaper the press.

A protest for the freedom of political prisoners (EFE/Welcome Velasco/Archive)



In a recorded response, Nicaragua’s attorney general, Wendy Moralesshowed his “total rejection” of the considerations of the UN agency that, in his opinion, “continues to lend itself to a deceitful, infamous and falsified human rights situation.”

“We do not accept those recommendations by which they intend to interfere in the internal affairs of Nicaragua,” he added.

The head of the High Commissioner said he was especially concerned “for the continued arbitrary detention of at least 195 people in connection with the socio-political crisis”.

Among these prisoners are seven former presidential candidates in the elections last November, in which Ortega obtained his fourth consecutive term not recognized by many countries.

Salazar lamented that the recommendations to “refrain from arbitrarily detaining more people who disagree with the government and from releasing all those who were detained” were not complied with.

He also criticized that the regime “has not started a national dialogue” that “is one of the most effective ways to resolve the current social, political and human rights crisis” that began in 2018.

Then, Ortega harshly repressed important opposition protests calling for his resignation. The former guerrilla assured that these demonstrations were a “failed coup” promoted with the help of Washington.

(With information from AFP)

