The Office Producers Creating New Comedy Based on Work-From-Home Virtual Meetings



As more and more of us’s homes turns into their “administrative heart,” The Office authorities producers Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein are currently lining up a model new administrative heart comedy consistent with working-from-home stipulations amidst the current COVID-19 catastrophe.

“Such lots of people are leaping on day-to-day Zoom conferences — for work and previous,” Silverman suggested Deadline. “We’re in a model new commonplace and are personally navigating techniques to remain hooked up and productive at work and in our home lives.”

“With the extraordinary Paul Lieberstein (who carried out Toby on The Office) on the helm, we predict we’ve got now a sequence that not greatest brings humor and luxurious throughout this troubling time nonetheless could be a artistic and enduring administrative heart comedy for future years.”

The sequence is reportedly about “a wunderkind boss who, to have the ability to make sure his personnel’s connectedness and productiveness, asks all of them to almost have interaction and work face-to-face all day.”

“Get began with the office comedy, lose the office and in addition you’re merely left with comedy. The arithmetic works,” in keeping with Lieberstein.

Speaking of digital conferences, The Office’s John Krasinski and Steve Carell merely held a mini-Office reunion on the first episode of Krasinski’s new YouTube sequence, Some Glorious Data.

