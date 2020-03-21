‘The Office,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Still Dominate Nielsen’s Latest Netflix Acquired Series Ratings (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video choose to maintain a good lid on scores information, doling out info in methods they see match. Even Nielsen, which has been measuring Netflix and Amazon viewership for a while, has restricted the quantity of streaming information it shares with the general public.

However Selection has obtained a current Nielsen streaming report, for the week of March 2 to eight, which sheds extra perception into viewer streaming habits — together with stats for unique packages, acquired fare and flicks/specials at Netflix and unique packages and film/specials at Amazon. (Each streamers declined remark for this story, and Nielsen didn’t return any requests for remark.)

Insiders have mentioned that Nielsen numbers are fairly near inner information — and Nielsen has been engaged on its streaming scores methodology for a while for its SVOD Content material Ratings. Critics argue its numbers are nonetheless underrepresented as a result of it solely covers the U.S. and doesn’t embrace viewing on cell units or PCs.

For years, Netflix has dismissed the Nielsen stories, noting these very causes. However final fall on the New York Instances DealBook convention, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings admitted that the Nielsen numbers can be helpful to measure time being spent on the service “within the streaming warfare.”

There’s a superb purpose for that: Netflix comes out very properly in Nielsen’s streaming numbers. For the week of March 2, its unique true crime docuseries “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” delivered 2.Eight million adults 18-49 in its first full week.

Cut up into three segments, actuality phenom “Love Is Blind” (Eps 1-5) delivered 1.5 million adults 18-49 for episodes 1-5, 1.Three million for episodes 6-9, and the finale episodes delivered 829Ok in its first full week on Netflix. And the Netflix unique movie “Spenser Confidential” delivered 5 million adults 18-49 in its premiere weekend, up 6% from the premiere weekend of the movie “6 Underground” in December.

One observer of those charts mentioned they had been most struck by the “decay” fee of most sequence — in different phrases, they don’t have sizable viewing for too lengthy. Many exhibits that open at a sure degree see double digit declines of their first full week.

Probably the most talked-about chart right here, nevertheless, might wind up being the “acquired sequence” ranker for Netflix. NBCUniversal’s “The Workplace” stays a powerful participant on the positioning, whereas Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” is also a high performer. Maybe essentially the most surprising presence within the high 10 is “That ’70s Present,” which went off the air in 2006.

Listed below are the current rankers for each Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as revealed to Selection:

MOST-WATCHED ORIGINAL SHOWS ON NETFLIX (Week of March 2)

Rank PROGRAM NAME DATE OF RELEASE # of EPISODES P18-49 (000) P2+ (000) 1. The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez S1 2/26/20 6 2,835 4,225 2. Love Is Blind S1 (Eps 1-5) 2/13/20 5 1,503 2,000 3. Love Is Blind S1 (Eps 6-9) 2/20/20 4 1,366 1,751 4. I Am Not OK With This S1 2/26/20 7 831 1,420 5. Love Is Blind S1 (Eps 10-11) 2/27/20 2 829 1,137 6. Altered Carbon S2 2/27/20 8 699 950 7. Gentefied S1 2/21/20 10 424 601 8. Castlevania S3 3/5/20 10 392 452 9. Locke & Key S1 2/7/20 9 375 627 10. Paradise PD S2 3/6/20 6 237 312

MOST-WATCHED ACQUIRED SHOWS ON NETFLIX (Week of March 2)

Rank PROGRAM NAME # OF EPISODES P18-49 (000) P2+ (000) NOTES 1. The Workplace (US) 192 189 240 S1-9, Full 2. Schitt’s Creek 66 112 166 S1-5 3. Good Women 23 103 165 S1-2 4. Parks and Recreation 121 101 116 S1-7, Full 5. Higher Name Saul 40 81 163 S1-4 6. American Horror Story: Apocalypse 10 74 80 S8 7. Outlander 42 63 128 S1-3 8. The Good Place 42 62 84 S1-3 9. Lucifer 58 48 77 S1-3 10. That ’70s Present 200 48 57 S1-8, Full

MOST-WATCHED NETFLIX MOVIES/SPECIALS (Week of March 2)

Rank PROGRAM NAME P18-49 (000) P2+ (000) 1. Spenser Confidential 5,067 9,261 2. The Indignant Birds Film 2 1,805 2,978 3. Pete Davidson: Alive from New York 797 1,017 4. The Secret Lifetime of Pets 2 754 1,904 5. The Interview 651 896 6. Goodfellas 521 708 7. Mr. Proper 452 653 8. The Incredibles 2 447 1,084 9. The Different Guys 413 619 10. Looney Tunes: Again in Motion 412 1,008

MOST-WATCHED ORIGINAL SHOWS ON AMAZON (Week of March 2)

Rank PROGRAM NAME DATE OF RELEASE # of EPISODES P18-49 (000) P2+ (000) 1. Hunters S1 2/21/20 10 566 1,269 2. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S3 12/6/19 8 58 126 3. The Boys S1 7/26/19 8 54 82 4. Jack Ryan S2 10/31/19 8 50 102 5. Undone S1 9/13/19 8 33 46 6. Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer 1/31/20 5 29 59 7. Fashionable Love S1 10/18/19 8 26 69 t. The Expanse S4 12/13/19 10 26 75 9. Good Omens S1 5/31/19 6 23 39 10. Carnival Row S1 8/30/19 8 21 42

MOST-WATCHED AMAZON MOVIES/SPECIALS (Week of March 2)

Supply for all charts: Nielsen, P18-49 and P2+. 3/2/20-3/8/20. TV glass solely. Excludes acquired youngsters programming.

Rank PROGRAM NAME P18-49 (000) P2+ (000) 1. Immediate Household 221 396 2. Preventing With My Household 193 334 3. Troop Zero 151 293 4. What Males Need 131 222 5. Bumblebee 128 252 6. Iron Man 2 118 174 7. Overboard 112 198 8. Daniel Tiger Film: Gained’t You Be Our Neighbor? 107 192 9. The Tayo Film: Mission Ace 104 239 10. Surprise Park 101 335

Supply: Nielsen, P18-49 & P2+, 3/2/20-3/8/20, TV glass solely, information might embrace unwatermarked viewing. Excludes acquired youngsters programming.