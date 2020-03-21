General News

‘The Office,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Still Dominate Nielsen’s Latest Netflix Acquired Series Ratings (EXCLUSIVE)

March 21, 2020
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video choose to maintain a good lid on scores information, doling out info in methods they see match. Even Nielsen, which has been measuring Netflix and Amazon viewership for a while, has restricted the quantity of streaming information it shares with the general public.

However Selection has obtained a current Nielsen streaming report, for the week of March 2 to eight, which sheds extra perception into viewer streaming habits — together with stats for unique packages, acquired fare and flicks/specials at Netflix and unique packages and film/specials at Amazon. (Each streamers declined remark for this story, and Nielsen didn’t return any requests for remark.)

Insiders have mentioned that Nielsen numbers are fairly near inner information — and Nielsen has been engaged on its streaming scores methodology for a while for its SVOD Content material Ratings. Critics argue its numbers are nonetheless underrepresented as a result of it solely covers the U.S. and doesn’t embrace viewing on cell units or PCs.

For years, Netflix has dismissed the Nielsen stories, noting these very causes. However final fall on the New York Instances DealBook convention, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings admitted that the Nielsen numbers can be helpful to measure time being spent on the service “within the streaming warfare.”

There’s a superb purpose for that: Netflix comes out very properly in Nielsen’s streaming numbers. For the week of March 2, its unique true crime docuseries “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” delivered 2.Eight million adults 18-49 in its first full week.

Cut up into three segments, actuality phenom “Love Is Blind” (Eps 1-5) delivered 1.5 million adults 18-49 for episodes 1-5, 1.Three million for episodes 6-9, and the finale episodes delivered 829Ok in its first full week on Netflix. And the Netflix unique movie “Spenser Confidential” delivered 5 million adults 18-49 in its premiere weekend, up 6% from the premiere weekend of the movie “6 Underground” in December.

One observer of those charts mentioned they had been most struck by the “decay” fee of most sequence — in different phrases, they don’t have sizable viewing for too lengthy. Many exhibits that open at a sure degree see double digit declines of their first full week.

Probably the most talked-about chart right here, nevertheless, might wind up being the “acquired sequence” ranker for Netflix. NBCUniversal’s “The Workplace” stays a powerful participant on the positioning, whereas Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” is also a high performer. Maybe essentially the most surprising presence within the high 10 is “That ’70s Present,” which went off the air in 2006.

Listed below are the current rankers for each Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as revealed to Selection:

MOST-WATCHED ORIGINAL SHOWS ON NETFLIX (Week of March 2)

RankPROGRAM NAMEDATE OF RELEASE# of EPISODESP18-49 (000)P2+ (000)
1.The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez S12/26/2062,8354,225
2.Love Is Blind S1 (Eps 1-5)2/13/2051,5032,000
3.Love Is Blind S1 (Eps 6-9)2/20/2041,3661,751
4.I Am Not OK With This S12/26/2078311,420
5.Love Is Blind S1 (Eps 10-11)2/27/2028291,137
6.Altered Carbon S22/27/208699950
7.Gentefied S12/21/2010424601
8.Castlevania S33/5/2010392452
9.Locke & Key S12/7/209375627
10.Paradise PD S23/6/206237312

MOST-WATCHED ACQUIRED SHOWS ON NETFLIX (Week of March 2)

RankPROGRAM NAME# OF EPISODESP18-49 (000)P2+ (000)NOTES
1.The Workplace (US)192189240S1-9, Full
2.Schitt’s Creek66112166S1-5
3.Good Women23103165S1-2
4.Parks and Recreation121101116S1-7, Full
5.Higher Name Saul4081163S1-4
6.American Horror Story: Apocalypse107480S8
7.Outlander4263128S1-3
8.The Good Place426284S1-3
9.Lucifer584877S1-3
10.That ’70s Present2004857S1-8, Full

MOST-WATCHED NETFLIX MOVIES/SPECIALS (Week of March 2)

RankPROGRAM NAMEP18-49 (000)P2+ (000)
1.Spenser Confidential5,0679,261
2.The Indignant Birds Film 21,8052,978
3.Pete Davidson: Alive from New York7971,017
4.The Secret Lifetime of Pets 27541,904
5.The Interview651896
6.Goodfellas521708
7.Mr. Proper452653
8.The Incredibles 24471,084
9.The Different Guys413619
10.Looney Tunes: Again in Motion4121,008

MOST-WATCHED ORIGINAL SHOWS ON AMAZON (Week of March 2)

RankPROGRAM NAMEDATE OF RELEASE# of EPISODESP18-49 (000)P2+ (000)
1.Hunters S12/21/20105661,269
2.The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel S312/6/19858126
3.The Boys S17/26/1985482
4.Jack Ryan S210/31/19850102
5.Undone S19/13/1983346
6.Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer1/31/2052959
7.Fashionable Love S110/18/1982669
t.The Expanse S412/13/19102675
9.Good Omens S15/31/1962339
10.Carnival Row S18/30/1982142

MOST-WATCHED AMAZON MOVIES/SPECIALS (Week of March 2)

Supply for all charts: Nielsen, P18-49 and P2+. 3/2/20-3/8/20. TV glass solely. Excludes acquired youngsters programming.

RankPROGRAM NAMEP18-49 (000)P2+ (000)
1.Immediate Household221396
2.Preventing With My Household193334
3.Troop Zero151293
4.What Males Need131222
5.Bumblebee128252
6.Iron Man 2118174
7.Overboard112198
8.Daniel Tiger Film: Gained’t You Be Our Neighbor?107192
9.The Tayo Film: Mission Ace104239
10.Surprise Park101335

Supply: Nielsen, P18-49 & P2+, 3/2/20-3/8/20, TV glass solely, information might embrace unwatermarked viewing. Excludes acquired youngsters programming.

