‘The Office’ Star Oscar Nunez Joins Sandra Bullock in ‘Lost City of D’

Oscar Nunez has been cast in “The Lost City of D,” a romantic action comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

It’s currently unknown who Nunez will play in the Paramount Pictures film, which centers on a romance novelist (Bullock), who gets stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum). Straight out of a novella, a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving that life can be much stranger — and more romantic — than fiction.

The casting reunites Nunez with Bullock; he had a scene-stealing role in the 2009 romantic comedy “The Proposal” as the town’s resident waiter, minister… and exotic dancer. Nunez has guest appeared in dozens of popular television shows, including “New Girl,” “Reno 911” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He’s best known for playing Oscar, a comedic foil to Steve Carell’s Michael Scott on “The Office.”

“I feel so blessed to be able to be in his comedic presence again after all these years,” Bullock said. “His ability to convey deep emotion while performing a lap dance in ‘The Proposal’ was not lost on me.”

Nunez and Bullock in the 2009 romantic comedy “The Proposal”

Along with Bullock and Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe is appearing in “The Lost City of D” and playing against type as a villain. The cast also includes comedian Patti Harrison, who recently headlined the Sundance drama “Together Together” with Ed Helms, as well as Da’Vine Joy Randolph of “High Fidelity” and “Dolemite Is My Name” fame. Brad Pitt will pop up in a cameo role.

Bullock is producing the film through her company Fortis Films. Liza Chasin and her company, 3dot Productions will also produce, along with Seth Gordon of Exhibit A.

Filmmaking brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, whose credits include indies “The Last Romantic,” “Band of Robbers” and the upcoming superhero adventure “Masters of the Universe,” are directing “The Lost City of D.” They are working on a script with Dana Fox (“Cruella,” “What Happens in Vegas”).

The film is expected to release in theaters on April 15, 2022.

Nunez is repped by Bruce Smith at Omnipop Talent Group and Artists & Reps Agency.