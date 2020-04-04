The Office US producers reunite for remote working comedy inspired by coronavirus crisis

Ben Silverman and Paul Lieberstein, two producers of The Office US, are teaming up for a brand new comedy inspired by the present remote working state of affairs precipitated by the Coronavirus crisis.

The collection will likely be centred on a high-flying younger boss who asks his workers to work together digitally for your entire day to spice up their connectedness and productiveness.

“So many people are leaping on every day Zoom conferences — for work and past,” Silverman stated (through Deadline).

“We’re in a brand new regular and are personally navigating methods to stay linked and productive at work and in our dwelling lives.

With the good Paul Lieberstein on the helm, we expect we have now a collection that not solely brings humor and luxury throughout this troubling time however will even be an ingenious and enduring office comedy for years to come back.”

Lieberstein, who performed Toby in The Office, joked: “Begin with the workplace comedy, lose the workplace and also you’re simply left with comedy. The math works.”

It’s not but clear when the sitcom will attain screens or certainly how the collection will likely be filmed. Though the undertaking is being developed by manufacturing firm Massive Breakfast, it’s additionally but to be introduced the place the present will air.

