The Office’s Jenna Fischer Responds To ‘Horrible Rumor’ About Herself And John Krasinksi

Jenna Fischer has turn out to be synonymous with the character of Pam Beesly, a job she performed on The Workplace for eight years (and 9 seasons). It’s been seven years since she final performed the function, and the actress nonetheless will get questions in regards to the present. There additionally seems to have been a rumor floating round that entails her and former co-star John Krasinski. With this, Fischer is now taking the time to set the document straight.
Like many people, Jenna Fischer is at present in self-quarantine and posted an image of herself and husband Lee Kirk having fun with espresso and birdwatching of their yard. A fan then commented on the put up, asking Fischer if the ring she wears is the engagement ring John Krasinski’s Jim Halpert gave to her character on The Workplace. Fischer was fast to provide a response to the query:
What a horrible rumor! In fact not! I put on the ring my precise husband of ten years gave me.
Properly, Jenna Fischer’s reply on Instagram couldn’t be clearer. This isn’t the primary time she’s been questioned about whether or not or not she wears Jim’s engagement ring. Just a few years in the past, she took to social media to clarify that she did hold the ring (which is a prop) however doesn’t put on it.
The concept of Jenna Fischer truly sporting her Workplace ring every day is far-fetched. When you think about the truth that the ring is faux and he or she’s been married for a decade, the rumor truthfully doesn’t make a lot sense. Whereas she in all probability shouldn’t have needed to, it’s nonetheless good that Fischer spoke out to squash the rumor.
The Workplace fandom should be going sturdy, however followers’ obsession with the connection between Jim and Pam could also be even stronger. The two characters shortly turned the center of the hit NBC comedy, with many believing that each Fischer and Krasinski have been truly in love whereas filming. That concept has since been cleared up by Krasinski.
Fischer and Krasinki’s performances are two of the largest the reason why the couple’s relationship labored so properly. Whereas they weren’t truly in love, the 2 actors turned shut whereas engaged on the present, which led Krasinski to provide Fischer a private farewell letter after they completed. And although they’re not working collectively, the 2 nonetheless discover methods to be in contact, even when it simply means speaking trash about one another’s hockey groups.
A rumor generally is a harmful factor, however this one received out of hand. Clearly, Jenna Fischer has nothing however love for her The Workplace character and her co-star John Krasinski. Nonetheless, some followers have to take into account that it’s not the type of love that was shared between their two characters.
Those that nonetheless wish to revisit Pam, Jim and their co-workers at Dunder Mifflin Paper Firm can stream The Workplace on Netflix now earlier than it strikes over to NBC’s Peacock.
