The Office’s Jenna Fischer Responds To ‘Horrible Rumor’ About Herself And John Krasinksi

Jenna Fischer has turn out to be synonymous with the character of Pam Beesly, a job she performed on The Workplace for eight years (and 9 seasons). It’s been seven years since she final performed the function, and the actress nonetheless will get questions in regards to the present. There additionally seems to have been a rumor floating round that entails her and former co-star John Krasinski. With this, Fischer is now taking the time to set the document straight.