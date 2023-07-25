The Official Cause Of Julian Sands Death Was Given As:

On the actor’s death certificate, the cause of death appears as “undetermined,” which Fox News Digital confirms. After hikers found Sands’s body on Mount Baldy on June 27, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department knew for sure that it was Sands.

The sheriff’s office told Fox News Digital that it is usual for the cause of death to be “unknown” in situations like this.

Mara Rodriguez, who is in charge of public information for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department within California, says that this is a regular situation when the department is looking into a case like Sands’.

Late Last Month It’s Revealed That The Julian Sands Had Died Who Is Missing Since January:

Late last month, it was revealed that the star from “A Room With a View” had died. He had been missing since January when he went climbing within the San Gabriel Mountains outside of Los Angeles.

The skilled walker was last seen upon January 13 upon Mt. Baldy, where a winter storm brought a lot of snow and wind.

Julian Sand s And Another Walker Went Missing At Exact Same Moment:

When he as well as another walker went missing at approximately the same moment, relief teams tried to find them, yet they were forced to give up because of the dangerous conditions, which included the risk of a landslide. Drones and helicopters were sent within to help them finish their work. Then came bad news.

A statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Department said, “On June 24, 2023, at about 10 a.m., hikers found human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness and called the Fontana Sheriff’s Station.”

“Deputies from Fontana Station and the Emergency Operations Division of the Sheriff’s Department went to the scene.”

It went on to say that the pathologist later “confirmed that Julian Sands was 65-year-old Julian Sands from North Hollywood.” The cause of death continues to be looked into, and more test reports are needed.”

Sands Wife Reported That Julian Is Missing After He Not Came Back After Hike:

Sands’ wife reported him missing on January 13 after he didn’t come back from a hike within the San Gabriel Mountains, which are about an hour from Los Angeles.

In the first few weeks after the star went missing, authorities looked for him on the ground, from the air, and with a drone.

But at the end of February through March, the San Bernardino Mountains were hit by a series of strong storms. Just before the storm hit land, the National Weather Service gave the area its first snow warning ever.

When the uncommon weather episode was over, there was nearly ten feet of snow on the mountain towns. Residents were with no power for days, roads were stopped, and sheriffs were looking into 13 deaths, but only one was “directly related to the weather.”

Sands was known for his roles in movies like The Killing Fields, Leaving Las Vegas, Warlock, Arachnophobia, as well as The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. He was in TV shows like “Smallville,” “Lipstick Jungle,” and “24.” He was 65.

In a statement to The Guardian around the time his body was found, his family said, “We will always remember Julian to be a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world as well as the arts, and an original and collaborative performer.”

Sands Was A Big Fan Of Hiking:

Sands was a big fan of hiking and had done it a lot. He was living in Los Angeles. In his last UK talk with the Radio Times, he said that finding human bones while climbing “chilled” him.

“The friends I used to climb with no longer go to the mountains,” he said at the time, partly because climate change had made rock walls less safe and partly because they were getting older. “It’s much more dangerous to climb a route if you don’t really want to or can’t concentrate on it.

He also said, “I’ve found scary things upon mountains when I know that many people have died there, like on the Eiger as well as within the Andes. You might come across human remains, which can be spooky.”