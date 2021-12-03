The official Cyberpunk 2077 watch sells for 440 euros and includes Blockchain technology

CD Projekt RED is still working on the RPG shooter, but fans can already get hold of this collector’s item.

Cyberpunk 2077 may not have been the great success we expected from it, but that does not have to deprive its followers of being able to wear an official watch of the RPG shooter developed by CD Project RED. Of course, we already warn that it is not suitable for everything: It is sold at a price of 440 euros, has a minimalist design and includes Blockchain technology to guarantee its authenticity.

Tâ € ‘2077 is a limited edition to ship in June manufactured in collaboration with Blonie to capture the essence of the game released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One now a year ago, and features a pure grade two titanium liner and bracelet, a mineral crystal darkened with a sapphire capable, as well as a small yellow LED display to give the hours that gives it an undoubtedly retro-futuristic look. Also, as you would expect from these products, it is waterproof.

From the official store of CD Projekt RED we can find more details of the purchase, highlighting the incorporation of a certificate of authenticity of Blockchain technology, administered by the specialized firm Arianee, “a digital passport that will mitigate the risk of falsification” according to the Polish company. Those interested in selling it can do so without any problem through a specific app.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt RED continues to work on giving Cyberpunk 2077 the quality that everyone expected to find in the RPG-shooter a year ago. Thus, a few days ago they claimed to be working on a great update, which will be launched together with the premiere of the video game in early 2022 on PS5 and Xbox Series. On Steam, the proposal is gradually finding more heat from the public.

