The official Gran Turismo 7 steering wheel costs more than a PS5 and promises to be the most dynamic on the market

Fanatec has presented Gran Turismo DD Pro, a peripheral with the exclusive license of PlayStation.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 26 November 2021, 12:57 45 reviews

If you are a fan of driving games, you will know that the experience that a steering wheel offers you when facing a simulator is one of the most satisfying and unique to enjoy leisure from home. Gran Turismo 7 is less than three months away from its launch, and if you feel like it, you will have seen that there are different options on the market in terms of peripherals, although it promises a good use of the DualSense control.

Starting this week, that list is joined by a new member: Gran Turismo DD Pro. It is a flyer that has been presented by the Fanatec firm, officially licensed by the Polyphony Digital franchise. Its reservations are active as of today, and its price has skyrocketed above the cost of a new generation console: 699,95 euros the cheapest package, going to the 969,85 the most expensive.

They ensure that you will have the smoothest and most dynamic force feedback on the marketThe steering wheel features the Direct Drive technology to improve the force feedback, the feeling of resistance of the rim according to the contact of the car with the track and the different forces. They ensure that it will be the smoothest and most dynamic on the market, in addition to other notable features, such as having a steel construction, magnetic sensors and a stiffer spring on the brake pedal for a more realistic experience. The pedalboard, yes, does not have a clutch in its most basic version, although it does in the higher-priced package.

Gran Turismo DD Pro is compatible with both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, platforms on which the seventh numbered installment of the study led by Kazunori Yamauchi is launched. But it is also on PC, at least with most titles of available races, as stated on the official website.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on PS4 and PS5 on March 7, 2022. The game will try to bring back the experience that fans fell in love with in the first installments, with a strong commitment to collecting and more content for a player, although something that users did not like is that it requires permanent connection for most of modes that can be enjoyed individually.

More about: Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital, Fanatec and Volantes.