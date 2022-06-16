The official posters for the Qatar 2022 World Cup were released

The main poster of the World Cup to be held in Qatar

A 159 days to the start of the World Cup which will take place in Qatar, the local artist Bouthayna Al Muftah unveiled the official posters for the most coveted tournament on the planet In a ceremony that took place at the international airport Hamad, in DohaFIFA revealed the work that will represent the contest that will paralyze football between November and December.

Al Muftah designed a main poster in which “displays traditional hats thrown into the air”, as reported by the entity of the mother house on its official page, which symbolizes “the celebration and fanaticism for football in Qatar and the Arab world”. They will be a total of seven posters which will showthe passion of the Arab world for football and the game as something that unites families”, added the statement.

“My main inspiration was the collective memory concept. Most of my work focuses on past experiences, memories, linking them to the present and archiving them in a contemporary way. I wanted the posters to follow this theme and tell the story of Qatari football culture”, he expressed Al Muftah.

“I wanted each poster to show the celebration and football fans in Qatar. The main poster shows the gutra and the no matter (traditional headdress) waving in the air as a sign of celebration, something that fans do here when a goal is scored”, pointed out the 35-year-old artist.

For the FIFA Marketing Director, Jean-Francois Pathythe poster expresses “an atmospheric reflection of Qatar’s artistic and football heritage” and assured that they are “very proud” of this work.

Bouthayna Al Muftah graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts, in the Gulf country. He later focused his artistic practice on the engraving, typography, documentation and artist’s books. His artistic approach is inspired by historical elements of Qatar. “The feeling is indescribable. I feel like I represent all Qataris and Arabs. I am beyond proud to leave my mark on this incredible milestone in the history of my country. Being able to work on a World Cup project still seems surreal. I hope to be able to represent my country in the best possible way”, explained the artist.

“Art and sport have a very solid relationship. Art in all its forms is integrated into different parts of sport, whether through music, songs, trends and clothing. The movement of the athletes is another form of art, and this is something that I also tried to reflect in the posters”, he concluded.

The artist next to one of her works (Video capture from Reuters)

