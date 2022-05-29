The official school of The Witcher loses the CD Projekt license after being involved in a controversy

The company has not given exact reasons as to the grounds for terminating the contract with The Witcher School in Poland.

Although the literary saga of Andrzej Sapkowski had already managed to win the hearts of fans of fantasy novels, the CD Projekt RED video game franchise has managed to take The Witcher universe to another level, with The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt that is already considered one of the best games of the RPG genre and an ever-expanding universe.

The impact of the franchise in Poland has been so great that they even have an officially licensed “witch school” from CD Projekt REDor at least it had until now. 5 elementsthe company behind these live role-playing events, has confirmed that the Polish studio has terminated the contract with The Witcher School for the use of its name and the elements of the saga, as shared by Eurogamer.

Although CD Projekt RED has not wanted to give specific explanations about the reasons that have led to the termination of contractthe company 5 Zywiolow alleges that the studio would have wanted to disassociate itself from the school after learning of the stake of one of the staff members with the ultraconservative Polish Catholic organization Ordo Iuris.

One of its members was related to the ultra-conservative organization Ordo IurisOrdo Iuris has remained within a anti-LGBTQ+, anti-abortion and anti-divorce activism. Ania Wawrzyniak, wife of the founder of 5 Zywiolow, Dastin Wawrzyniak, worked as a lawyer for the company and recently for Ordo Iuris working on “the legal mechanisms to introduce and enforce the vaccination obligation and the possible consequences of non-compliance ” and “the bill that penalizes illegal abortion”. Some Polish media echoed this relationship in February, pushing 5 Zywiolow to contact CD Projekt to provide an explanation, however, the study terminated the collaboration without providing many more details.

Despite not having The Witcher license, 5 Zywiolow confirmed to his previous assistants that they are working on a new original live roleplaying formula that they hope to have ready for spring 2023. The universe of The Witcher has not stopped traveling between media, coming to television with a successful Netflix series that is already preparing its third season.

