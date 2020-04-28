The Offspring Covers ‘Right here Kitty Kitty,’ of ‘Tiger King’ Fame (Watch) – Variety

Within the newest superstar contribution to the “Tiger King” craze, the punk band the Offspring has shared its cowl of “Right here Kitty Kitty,” Joe Unique’s Carole Baskin diss observe that was featured in Netflix’s documentary collection.

Although the collection led viewers to imagine Unique had a rustic music profession on the facet, “Right here Kitty Kitty” — together with most of the songs posted on-line below Unique’s title —was truly recorded by the Clinton Johnson Band. Nevertheless, Unique produced an outrageous music video that was all his personal, making a spectacle of a Baskin lookalike feeding her husband’s “meat” to tigers.

The Offspring’s model additionally comes with a music video, however it’s rather more tame. Lead singer Dexter Holland and guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman seem in masks, every taking part in guitar and including vocals to the observe. In the meantime, drummer Pete Parada is wearing a full-blown tiger go well with.

The band is quickly joined by a pair of dancing cats, and B-roll of the “tiger” skateboarding round Newport Seashore is spliced all through. It’s a surprisingly stripped-down arrange for the Offspring, and the band performs it more true to the twangy nation sound of the unique than its personal punk roots. Revealed on April 21, the video already has over one million views.

“Like many of you, we’re going a bit of stir-crazy lately, and we needed to do one thing enjoyable to place a smile on our faces, and hopefully on some of yours too,” the band wrote within the video’s description.

Apart from the apparent hype surrounding the present, evidently the concept to cowl “Right here Kitty Kitty” was additionally impressed by the members’ spouses.

“The Offspring wives have been group-texting lately, and whereas all of them agreed that they really love their husbands, there are occasions after they’ve completely felt like feeding us to the tigers,” the outline says.

Watch the Offspring’s cowl of “Right here Kitty Kitty,” and examine it to the unique, under.



