The Old Guard: 6 Major Questions We Have After The Netflix Movie

Earlier this month, Netflix discovered one other hit on its fingers with The Old Guard, the action-superhero blockbuster starring Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It turned one in all Netflix’s top-watched new films upon its debut, and that may not change anytime quickly. The evaluations have largely been optimistic, with many viewers curious to see a sequel to director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s potential new franchise. Primarily based on the graphic novel of the identical identify by screenwriter Greg Rucka, The Old Guard leaves the door open for a follow-up, and it additionally leaves just a few burning questions — deliberately or maybe in any other case — over the course of its runtime. Listed below are some questions we have now after watching Netflix’s The Old Guard.
How Did Quynh Escape Her Underwater Damnation?
Within the film’s most haunting sequence, we uncover in a flashback that Andy (Charlize Theron) as soon as had an important immortal love with Quynh (Veronica Ngo) that dated again lots of of years. It was constructed on weathering a collection of witch trials, which they do not really concern primarily based on their immortality. However then, the sudden occurs: their relationship ends when a bunch of monks traps Quynh in an iron maiden and throws her into the underside of the ocean.
As a result of she can not really die, she’s compelled to alleviate the agony of loss of life time and again for seemingly lots of of years. It is a darkish second, although it is constructed on the hope — nevertheless withering — that Andy can discover her and restore their long-lost relationship. However on the finish of the film, we see that Quynh has, certainly, escaped her underwater metallic chamber.
The most evident query is, how the hell did she escape? It is not just like the tide simply washed her again to shore. One thing occurred, and she or he lastly regained her freedom, however the circumstances by which this occurred are at present left obscure. The reply is thought and we’ll hopefully uncover it when it comes time to make a follow-up (and we’ll talk about this potential sequel extra in-depth later). However for now, viewers are left in suspense with this reveal.
How Does Quynh Know Booker And What Does She Need With Him?
Likewise, viewers are left with one other burning query: how precisely does Quynh know Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), notably since Booker did not meet up with Andy till after her tragic backstory with the once-doomed love curiosity? It is a query that, much like the primary one, this film is not but keen to reply. We’ll have to attend till The Old Guard 2 to seek out out why she linked with Booker — notably just a few comparatively brief months after he was ousted from the immortal group. Is Quynh trying to reconnect with Andy? Are her efforts pushed by love or revenge? Each? Neither? We’ll discover out every time — or perhaps if ever — The Old Guard 2 arrives on Netflix. However it looks as if there’s a solution, and we’ll uncover it in due time.
Is There A Particular Motive Why Andy Misplaced Her Immortality?
As you possibly can think about, an motion film centered round immortal characters supplies some dramatic limitations. If they can not die, the stakes are pretty minor. Subsequently, in an effort to pump up the suspense, it is famous that these immortal beings can, in actual fact, lose their immortality over time — although they do not know when their clock will cease ticking. Late into the film, it is revealed that Andy is not immortal anymore, although the chief continues to combat, accepting that if she dies, she dies — to paraphrase Ivan Drago. Past the potential inventive causes, although, is there a purpose why her immortality is misplaced? Is it organising one thing we are able to anticipate within the sequel? Will Andy die within the subsequent installment to make method for Nile (Kiki Layne) being the central protagonist of the third, doubtless remaining film? We’ll see.
Is There Any Probability Andy Can Regain Her Immortality?
On the other facet of the coin, is there an opportunity that Andy regains her immortality? It is not clear (as we famous earlier than) what precisely causes one’s immortality to slide, however is there a chance that simply as shortly because it’s gone, it may well return? Does it should take care of one’s will to stay? We know one can solely lose immortality after centuries spent residing and subsequently reliving. In case you lose your sense of morality, do you finally lose your existence within the course of? Whether or not Andy lives or dies, her character’s future is left unsure, which paves an fascinating path ahead with the sequels set to return.
Is Nile Actually Not Going To Make Contact With Her Household?
All through the course of the film, Nile (Kiki Layne) learns to reconcile with what it means to be immortal and to stay for hundreds of years whereas everybody she’ll ever know and love (moreover the Old Guard) dies effectively earlier than her time. It is a heady proposition — and one which’ll take her many, a few years to understand in its totality. Earlier than The Old Guard reaches its climax, Nile notes that she needs to spend time along with her household and the folks she loves earlier than they go on. Nile needs to make peace with the life she is aware of earlier than she continues to stay a life with seemingly no clear finish in sight. Alas, in the direction of the movie’s finale, Nile fakes her loss of life and is reported as KIA, similar to her father. However will Nile actually not make contact along with her household ever once more?
Simply because she’s reported lifeless does not imply that she’ll by no means get an opportunity to attach with them and make peace with their eventual departures. However we can’t discover out if Nile decides to reconnect along with her household once more, and her presumed loss of life means she does not must tie up this free finish until she needed the emotional closure of claiming goodbye — which, it is made evident, is one thing she needs to do — if she will make it work, given her circumstances. However the time for that hasn’t but arrived. Although, if or after we get Old Guard 2 or 3, perhaps that probability will come to go?
When Can We Anticipate To See The Old Guard 2?
It is fairly obvious that The Old Guard is not meant to be a standalone function. The cliffhanger ending and the heavy build-up all through the film offers it a distinctly “TV pilot” really feel, suggesting that we’ll observe The Old Guard for one more journey or two someday later down the highway. However when can we anticipate this sequel?
Within the midst of a world pandemic, it is exhausting to know when most films will gear into manufacturing. However there’s additionally the truth that director Gina Prince-Bythewood has already signed on to helm one other film, The Girl King, starring Viola Davis. If she’s anticipated to direct the sequel, this different film may push it again even farther again. It is doable that Netflix will rent one other director to take the reigns, however many evaluations championed Prince-Bythewood’s directorial contact, that may not be of their greatest curiosity.
There’s additionally Charlize Theron’s busy schedule to contemplate. She’s an enormous get for the comedian e book adaptation, and her A-list standing finds her connected to a large variety of new and thrilling titles. It’d take some time earlier than we meet up with these immortal personalities. However fortunately, time’s on their facet. Whereas she did not get into specifics, Gina Prince-Bythewood did inform us slightly bit concerning the potential sequel plans in our current interview. As she famous:
Greg [Rucka] has at all times envisioned the story, by way of his graphic novel, as a trilogy. I do know the place the story goes, and it is fairly dope. So, it is all concerning the viewers. In the event that they need to see extra, there’s completely a whole lot of story to go.
Do you may have any lingering questions after watching The Old Guard on Netflix? Are you excited to see a sequel? Tell us what they’re within the remark part.
