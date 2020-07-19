The Old Guard: 6 Major Questions We Have After The Netflix Movie

How Did Quynh Escape Her Underwater Damnation?

Within the film’s most haunting sequence, we uncover in a flashback that Andy (Charlize Theron) as soon as had an important immortal love with Quynh (Veronica Ngo) that dated again lots of of years. It was constructed on weathering a collection of witch trials, which they do not really concern primarily based on their immortality. However then, the sudden occurs: their relationship ends when a bunch of monks traps Quynh in an iron maiden and throws her into the underside of the ocean.

As a result of she can not really die, she’s compelled to alleviate the agony of loss of life time and again for seemingly lots of of years. It is a darkish second, although it is constructed on the hope — nevertheless withering — that Andy can discover her and restore their long-lost relationship. However on the finish of the film, we see that Quynh has, certainly, escaped her underwater metallic chamber.