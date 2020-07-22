The Old Guard: Charlize Theron Talks Sequel and Film’s Viewership

Charlize Theron is gobsmacked.

Even she will’t wrap her thoughts round Netflix’s prediction that her new film “The Old Guard,” Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Netflix adaptation of the graphic novel of the identical title, will attain out 72 million households in its first 4 weeks.

“It’s fairly nutty, proper?” says Charlize Theron, who stars because the chief of a small group of immortal mercenaries. “It’s fairly loopy.”

Nonetheless, Theron insists she wasn’t desirous about nor did she ask about numbers whereas making the movie. “I’m not that courageous,” she stated with fun. “I don’t need to hear predictions. No, thanks.”

The Oscar winner additionally stated {that a} sequel hasn’t been given the greenlight…but. “We’re nonetheless pushing this one out,” she stated. “Let’s have just a little resting interval, however simply given the truth that all of us actually need to do it, I’m certain when it’s the appropriate time, we’ll begin the dialog.”

“The Old Guard” isn’t the one film on Theron’s thoughts proper now. She’s internet hosting a drive-in screening of “Mad Max: Fury Highway” on July 31 on the highest ground of the parking construction on the Grove mall in Los Angeles to profit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Challenge, which helps fund youth organizations and packages in Theron’s native South Africa.

“I grew up with drive-ins,” Theron stated. “We had to return to the drafting board and be ingenious. We had a to determine a manner that folks may have a very good time, however nonetheless be protected whereas elevating cash for a lot wanted packages to assist younger individuals.”

Theron understands asking individuals for cash isn’t essentially the most snug factor to be doing throughout a time of a lot uncertainty. “The most weak amongst us proceed to be those who fall by way of the cracks,” she stated. “Regardless of how exhausting it’s to ask, we will’t not ask as a result of the work is simply too vital.”

The night features a Q&A with Theron and her “Mad Max” co-star Nicholas Hoult in addition to a dinner. For face masks, Theron is hoping for one thing themed for the night time. “Wouldn’t or not it’s nice if we may do one thing with the muzzle that Max wears?” she stated.

Sponsors of the profit embody Dior, CITI, Porsche, Icelandic Water and the Residing Peace Basis.