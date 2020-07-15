The Old Guard Director Signs On For An Epic Film With Viola Davis

Turning to Viola Davis, along with her aforementioned film and ABC sequence (the latter of which which concluded in Could), her different notable credit in recent times embody Fences (for which she gained the Academy Award for Finest Supporting Actress), Suicide Squad and Widows, and along with The Girl King, she’s additionally set to look in The Suicide Squad and Ma Rainey’s Black Backside. The Girl King seems like this will likely be a cool alternative for Davis to star in a Braveheart-like story that faucets into historic occasions that many individuals have presumably not heard about.