The Old Guard Director Signs On For An Epic Film With Viola Davis

This previous weekend noticed the discharge of Netflix’s newest unique film, The Old Guard. Based mostly on the same-named comedian ebook by Greg Rucka, who additionally wrote the movie’s script), The Secret Lifetime of Bees’ Gina Prince Bythewood dealt with directing duties on The Old Guard (thus making this her comedian ebook film debut reasonably than the in-limbo Silver & Black). Now phrase’s are available that she’s already lined up a brand new film that may star How To Get Away With Homicide and The Assist’s Viola Davis.
As reported by Selection, Gina Prince Bythewood has been tapped to helm The Girl King, which relies on true occasions that came about throughout the 18th and 19th centuries within the Kingdom of Dahomey, which was situated inside the present-day African nation Benin. Viola Davis will play Nanisca, the final of the Kingdom’s all-female unit, and her daughter, who, in keeping with Deadline, will likely be performed by Lupita Nyong’o. Collectively, they fought the French and neighboring tribes who “violated their honor, enslaved their folks and threatened to destroy all the things they’ve lived for.”
Along with starring in The Girl King, Viola Davis will even produce the film alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, by their firm JuVee Productions, whereas the opposite producing events embody Cathy Schulman’s Welle Leisure and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions. Right here’s what Davis and Tennon needed to say concerning the upcoming film in an official assertion:
We at JuVee are past excited to introduce this unbelievable story of the Ladies Warriors of The Dahomey Ahosi tribe to the world. It’s time that they really occupy their place in historical past and in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s palms, it will likely be a gamechanger. This undertaking couldn’t be a extra good instance of our legacy.
This can mark Gina Prince-Bythewood’s fifth directorial endeavor within the function movie realm, with Love & Basketball, The Secret Lifetime of Bees and Past the Lights (all of which she additionally wrote) previous The Old Guard. Prince-Bythewood additionally penned Earlier than I Fall and Nappily Ever After, and she or he additionally has an in depth TV resume, having directed episodes of exhibits like Girlfriends, The Bernie Mac Present and Cloak & Dagger, in addition to created Photographs Fired.
As for her newest film, The Old Guard follows a gaggle of immortal mercenaries who use their centuries of expertise to assist the world, however now discover themselves preventing to maintain their existence a secret proper as a brand new member of this unusual group emerges. With a solid boasting , Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Matthew Schoenaerts, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Van Veronica Ngo, amongst others, The Old Guard has been met with primarily optimistic crucial reception, and there’s already been discuss making a sequel.
Turning to Viola Davis, along with her aforementioned film and ABC sequence (the latter of which which concluded in Could), her different notable credit in recent times embody Fences (for which she gained the Academy Award for Finest Supporting Actress), Suicide Squad and Widows, and along with The Girl King, she’s additionally set to look in The Suicide Squad and Ma Rainey’s Black Backside. The Girl King seems like this will likely be a cool alternative for Davis to star in a Braveheart-like story that faucets into historic occasions that many individuals have presumably not heard about.
Maintain checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates on The Girl King’s improvement. For now, The Old Guard may be streamed on Netflix, and look by our 2020 launch schedule to be taught what motion pictures are presupposed to hit theaters later this 12 months.
