The Old Guard Ending Defined: What’s Next For Andy And The Immortals?

SPOILER WARNING: The following article accommodates spoilers for The Old Guard. You probably have not but watched the movie, learn on at your individual danger!

Whereas the Summer season With out Blockbusters continues, movie-lovers have been additional hungry for brand new streaming content material, and Netflix has now delivered with the explosion of kick-ass cinema that’s Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard. Based mostly on the comedian of the identical title, the film is an origin story of types for the central crew of immortals and places them on an thrilling, testing journey – and it ends with an superior last battle plus a incredible set-up for a possible follow-up.