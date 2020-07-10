The Old Guard ending explained – will there be a sequel?

Whilst you would possibly suppose a movie the place many of the solid are immortal would have some hassle with creating dramatic rigidity, Netflix’s The Old Guard definitely manages to maintain you guessing till the ultimate moments.

However what does the movie’s shock ending imply for any follow-ups – and if there is an Old Guard sequel, what would the solid prefer to see their characters stand up to?

Fortunately for you, we’ve achieved the legwork to search out out… in that we requested a number of the solid and The Old Guard’s director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, all of whom appeared eager for extra adventures with these characters.

“If the story continues it’s completely as much as an viewers,” Prince-Bythewood advised RadioTimes.com, including that screenwriter Greg Rucka (who additionally wrote the graphic novel The Old Guard is predicated on) has loads of concepts.

“I do know that Greg Rucka has at all times envisioned his story, when it was a graphic novel, as a trilogy, and truly the second a part of his comedian e book simply got here out. So I do know the place the story goes, and it’s fairly nice. So if an viewers needs it, there’s completely extra story to inform.”

Try our evaluation of the ending alongside the solid’s needs for a sequel beneath, however beware – there are some critical spoilers proper after the leap.

The Old Guard’s ending explained

Huge spoilers observe, so don’t learn on in case you haven’t seen The Old Guard.

The movie concludes with our unkillable heroes free from the clutches of evil pharmaceutical mogul Merrick (Harry Melling) and starting a new quest to proper wrongs with the assistance of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Copley – however there have been a few penalties from their journey.

Longtime crew chief Andy (Charlize Theron) is now mortal having misplaced her means to heal quickly and return from dying, whereas Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) has been exiled from the group for the following hundred years following his betrayal earlier within the film.

And 6 months after the occasions of the movie, Booker is joined by fellow immortal Quynh, a former good friend of Andy’s who (in earlier flashbacks within the movie) was captured, imprisoned in an iron maiden and thrown within the sea to drown, revive then die once more for all eternity. Andy appeared for Quynh for years however by no means discovered her, worrying that the ordeal would drive her outdated good friend mad – and now that she’s one way or the other returned, it could be that Andy’s fears will be realised…

“Quynh has reared her head and that causes some points, completely,” Prince-Bythewood advised us – although she wouldn’t be drawn on precisely what hassle an insane immortal may trigger within the sequel, as an alternative directing followers to the supply materials.

“I might simply base it on the graphic novel – as a result of once more, now we have to see if an viewers needs it, after which one thing will be written,” she mentioned.

In a sequel, maybe we may count on the down-at-heel Booker to hitch forces with Quynh, or try to get again in along with his associates by telling them about her plans, assuming she’s out for revenge. In the meantime, the principle crew would presumably start their work with Copley (Ejiofor) directing them to critical threats all over the world.

For a extra particular information as to what would possibly occur, followers would possibly be clever to take a look at Rucka’s Old Guard graphic novel sequel when it’s launched in full in September.

Will there be an Old Guard 2?

Like Prince-Bythewood, the Old Guard solid say it’s as much as audiences whether or not we see extra tales on this world, with any sequels decided by simply how many individuals stream the movie within the coming days and weeks.

Nonetheless, all of them appear very excited on the prospect of a sequel, noting that there are loads of new instructions for the story to go in.

“I imply I undoubtedly suppose there’s potential for that, as a result of the central characters and central thought are so fascinating, and may occupy all kinds of various occasions and durations and concepts,” Chiwetel Ejiofor (pictured) advised RadioTimes.com.

“So I feel it lends itself to that in that approach, and I feel that these characters are actually attention-grabbing. And I feel that there’s extra story to inform when it comes to their narrative. There’s a lot extra to discover.”

“And I feel philosophically there’s extra to discover about this psychology, and what the character of immortality is, and the way that displays on what one’s relationship is to being alive. There’s a lot to take a look at actually.”

“Going off what Chiwetel mentioned, the theme of immortality is such a enormous one,” added co-star Harry Melling.

“There’s so many avenues you’ll be able to go down and the characters are so fascinating. I actually hope it has extra to go.”

Marwan Kinzari (who performs Joe within the movie) was additionally occupied with a sequel, although famous that present filming restrictions could must be lifted earlier than he and the opposite solid may consider getting again into their immortal groove.

“We don’t know. We stay in a sophisticated world,” he advised RadioTimes.com. “And I can solely hope for issues to clear up, and for this enormous storm to cross over us all, and to have one way or the other a world the place we are able to all be artistic once more.

“And on this case, the Old Guard has a lot to supply. So I might be completely happy to be a part of the second – most undoubtedly. That might be a no-brainer for me.

“It’s a incredible world, and there’s a lot to discover,” he concluded.

What will occur in The Old Guard 2?

As we are saying, it appears seemingly that the Quynh/Booker storyline will play out in a sequel, and the movie’s director means that the gang will face extra real-life threats as effectively of their quest for justice.

“Within the graphic novel there’s a very grounded story tackling a downside inside the world, which once more brings extra villains that aren’t with the self-esteem of immortality,” Prince-Bythewood mentioned. “So there’s really a actually cool steadiness between these two.”

And it’s attainable some story beats lower from the primary movie will reappear in a sequel, with Prince-Bythewood eager to see extra of the historic romance between Nicky (Luca Marinelli) and Joe (Marwan Kenzari).

“Within the graphic novel, I’ve to say [I love] how Joe and Nicky met,” she mentioned. “We discuss it within the movie, however within the graphic novel you really see it, and it was in one among Greg’s earlier drafts. The movie was feeling so full we simply needed to lower it.

“However that’s a fairly unimaginable sequence of these two within the Crusades. And so they maintain killing one another and coming again to life as everybody round them is dying and staying lifeless. And that remaining second after the third or fourth time that they’ve killed one another, they simply take a look at one another and so they know that they’ve met their soulmate.

“It’s fairly nice,” she added. “And I hope that if there’s a sequel, that will get to be illustrated.”

The Old Guard is streaming on Netflix now