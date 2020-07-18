The Old Guard Is Breaking Major Streaming Records For Netflix

One other win for The Old Guard is that it has additionally turn out to be the primary film to make its approach into Netflix’s all-time greats that’s helmed by a black feminine director. Gina Prince-Bythewood has already made historical past along with her involvement within the challenge, as she’s turn out to be the primary black lady to function director for a live-action graphic novel adaptation. With so many audiences’ urgent play, this might give technique to extra tasks helmed by various voices. Oh, and the way about an Old Guard sequel subsequent, please?