The oldest program in Windows is a game and it came out before the operating system

Windows has a great history behind it, full of great successes and also failures. Undoubtedly, the programs developed have been the ones that have given meaning to being able to continue developing, as is the case with other operating systems. And it was in 1985 when the first version of Windows was released with a graphical user interface, and where different programs could already be used. One of these software has gone down in history for being currently considered as one of the longest running Windows programssince it is still in use today: Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Flight Simulator has accompanied flight lovers for many years since it was created. Provided the necessary tools to anyone who loves to fly could do it in a realistic way and from the comfort of your home computer.

The history of Flight Simulator accompanies that of Windows

This is software was originally produced in the year 1979and began to be marketed by Microsoft itself in 1982. This means that was released to the market even before the operating system itself Windows, specifically with a difference of three years. This means that, as we have mentioned, it is one of the oldest computer video game series and, in general, one of the programs that could be found in the first moments of using Windows.





This is undoubtedly one of the greatest curiosities that can be found, since anyone who sees Flight Simulator today, think it’s a really new franchise and that he barely has years behind him. But such is its niche of fans, that new versions with incredible graphics and trying to provide the most realistic experience possible for virtual pilots continue to be released today.

Obviously over the years there has been a huge update to Flight Simulator just like Windows. Initially the simulator it wasn’t realistic at all, since it was limited only to visual flights and through numbers. But although it seemed simple, at that time it was a great challenge for any computer. It is such that was used to perform the Benchmarks of the models that were launched, since only good PCs were capable of moving the game smoothly.





But this program, which for many may seem silly, has finally made today we have many pilots who began their adventures with a simple game of simulation Over time, different online flight communities have emerged, such as IVAO, which tries to organize all pilots to be able to fly together and with the maximum simulation guarantees. This means that Microsoft has a special affection for this program that has given so much joy to the company and gives it a special history of longevity.

Now, if you are a Flight Simulator player you should know that you are facing a authentic heirloom which has different records within Microsoft itself. And if you are curious about aviation, in this case a whole new world can be opened for you with this amazing video game.