The Omega Knight skin arrives at Fortnite: we explain how to unlock it in the battle-royale

After much waiting, players can finally get one of the most beloved costumes in the video game.

Epic Games announced a few minutes ago the arrival of highly anticipated content among Fortnite fans: the Omega Knight level-up missions pack that, among other incentives, allows you to instantly unlock a new outfit; and not just any, but one of the most beloved battle-royale skins: that of the one and only Omega Knight (Omega Knight in English).

Thanks to the level-up mission packs, explains Epic Games, players can receive this new outfit by purchasing the pack and completing its missions to receive cosmetic rewards and level up to 28 levels before the season ends.

Level up mission packs include seven new level up quests every week for four consecutive weeks, adding up to a total of 28 missions. These missions are available from the launch of the pack and until the end of the current season. Each mission consists of collect level up tokens hidden on the island. Completing all missions in a week will unlock a cosmetic reward, making a total of four.

These are the cosmetics that you will be able to unlock with the missions of the Omega Knight level-up mission pack detailed by Epic Games:

Week 1 Quests (Available Now): Knight’s Torment Back Bling.



Week 2 Quests (Starting May 10 at 3:00 PM): Knight’s Torment Pickaxe (Draw the backpack accessory pickaxe!).



Week 3 Quests (Starting May 17 at 3:00 PM): Aurum Eques Style for the Knight’s Torment pickaxe and Backpacking accessory.



Week 4 Quests (Starting May 24 at 3:00 PM): Aurum Eques Style for the Omega Knight Outfit.

Level up missions are found on the “Missions” page, within their own category, and will stack regardless of when the pack is purchased until the conclusion of Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 2 on June 2. This specific pack is available for 1200 paVos for purchase. If you have more questions, you can find a faq on the official Fortnite portal.

