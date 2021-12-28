The Omicron variant threatens the start of the sports year that will have Djokovic, the NBA and the Premier League

* Images of the Denver Nuggets last win over the Los Angeles Clippers

Matches postponed in the Premier League, NBA teams decimated, preparation for the Australian Open disturbed… The sport is not spared from the exponential increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, and feels the threat of a new total closing of doors, or even a momentary suspension from competitions.

In the English championship, in the traditional Boxing Day (a day after Christmas) did not have its usual festive look, since three games were postponed. Fans were unable to attend Anfield to observe the clash of Liverpool y Leeds, in the same way that it happened with the commitments they had to face Burnley in view of Everton Y Wolverhampton versus Watford.

Total, the Premier League was forced to postpone a dozen games in the last three dates, While Britain copes with a record number of infections.

Wales decided that all sporting events should be played behind closed doors, Y in Scotland the three-week winter break was brought forward: started on Monday instead of January 3.

The other major European championships will initially resume in the first week of January, and could also be affected by the Omicron variant.

In Germany, where the Bundesliga should be resumed on January 7th, all sports competitions, including football matches, will take place behind closed doors.

Liverpool could not play on Boxing Day. Photo: REUTERS / Peter Powell

Waiting for Djokovic

Another potential victim is tennis. The Australian Open must start the January 17 and three top players (Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev y Denis Shapovalov) announced that they had tested positive, which says in doubt his presence in the first Grand Slam of the year.

“Now I must recover and will only go to Melbourne when this is all safe for everyone.“, he claimed Rublev in the last hours through your official account Twitter.

The world number one, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, which refuses to rule on whether or not he is vaccinated against COVID-19, will announce in principle before the end of the year if he will be in the Australian Open. Your environment already anticipated that will not be in the ATP Cup (from January 1st to 9th) in Sydney. It should be noted that to be authorized to enter Australian territory, the protagonists and their technical teams must be vaccinated.

Novak Djokovic has not yet confirmed his presence in the first Grand Slam of the year. Photo: REUTERS / Loren Elliott

Alpine skiing is also not exempt from the complex global context: the American one Mikaela Shiffrin, in front of the Women’s World Cup, announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, and that for that reason you will miss the tests in Lienz (Austria) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I’m fine but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19. I follow the protocol and I am in isolation”Wrote the international star who has 72 victories in the World Cups.

In addition, the cases of COVID-19 multiplied in recent weeks in the women’s ski circuit, with the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, the New Zealander Alice Robinson or the austrian Katharina Liensberger.

Mikaela Shiffrin in action during the last World Cup. Photo: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

NBA and NHL in the storm

In the United States, NBA, go ahead for the moment, but the teams are decimated by the infections threatens the show, with 27 of the 30 franchises shaken by the pandemic.

The Atlanta Hawks are deprived of eleven players, the Celtics added nine absences. The only consolation: the NBA allows teams to sign players for short-term contracts who play in the reserve championship to cover losses.

And the championship of ice Hockey in United States and Canada also saw how the resumption after the Christmas break was postponed to Tuesday so that the NHL can analyze the results of coronavirus tests.

The 14 games scheduled for Monday were suspended, raising to 67 the total number of games rescheduled in the NHL this season due to the pandemic.

