The One And Only Ivan Voice Solid: Who’s Voicing Each Animal In The Disney Movie

Phillipa Soo (Thelma)

Making her voice appearing debut in The One and Only Ivan, nevertheless, is Phillipa Soo, who first broke out in 2012 on NBC’s short-lived tribute to Broadway, Smash, and rose significantly in recognition a couple of years later with the Broadway manufacturing of Hamilton, through which she originated the function of Eliza Hamilton. In the Disney film, she performs a parrot named Thelma, however we are able to greater than probably assume that, given her Tony Award nomination for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s aforementioned musical, she most likely speaks in a extra soothing method than squawking kind of approach that the tropical chicken is usually identified for. Soo additionally lends her voice to the function of a princess from folks legend whom an formidable lady is set to show is actual within the animated musical fantasy Over the Moon, which is because of premiere on Netflix within the Fall of 2020.