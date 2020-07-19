The one big “credible tip” Unsolved Mysteries are still waiting on to crack Alonzo Brooks case

It’s been over three weeks since crime docuseries Unsolved Mysteries landed on Netflix, however captivated viewers are still speaking concerning the six unresolved instances explored all through the sequence and the way shut the general public are to fixing them.

Whereas the Unsolved Mysteries group has obtained “round 2,000” ideas and feedback from followers, in accordance to co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer, they are still missing credible leads relating to main facets of sure instances, like Alonzo Brooks‘ disappearance and loss of life.

Talking to Selection, Meurer stated {that a} credible tip can be “if somebody names a reputation” or “if any individual stated, ‘I used to be a witness’”.

She added: “If any individual who was on the get together the place Alonzo was stated, “I used to be a witness to what occurred to Alonzo,” that might be a reputable tip. We haven’t gotten that but, let me be clear about that.”

23-year-old Alonzo Brooks, whose loss of life was the main target of episode 4, went lacking on third of April 2004 after being final seen at an area home get together in rural Kansas and was discovered a number of days later lifeless in a creek.

Brooks’ post-mortem proved inconclusive, with many followers taking to social media to discover theories relating to his loss of life.

“Alonzo Brooks was most likely [the case] we’ve obtained probably the most emails on,” Meurer continued. “A number of theories that we had already heard after we had been producing the episodes, however there are some new names which have are available in and that we forwarded onto the FBI.”

“There have been lots of people there at that get together, any individual witnessed what occurred. We simply hope that they’ll come ahead. The FBI providing that $100,000 greenback reward, which they only introduced within the final month. That was so unimaginable and hopefully motivates any individual to come ahead with what they know in that case, as a result of any individual is aware of.”

The FBI re-opened Brooks’ case and introduced a $100,000 (£79,600) reward for data relating to the incident shortly earlier than Unsolved Mysteries was launched on Netflix.

On whether or not the docuseries performed a task in sparking the FBI’s curiosity, Meurer stated: “We’re informed that, after we had been producing the episode over a yr in the past, the FBI began to take a look at it once more and reopen it. However they only not too long ago made the announcement that it was reopened and that the reward was being supplied. As a result of we reached out to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the FBI concerning the case.”

“On the finish of the episode, Billy Brooks, Alonzo’s brother says, ‘This case wants to keep open. It ought to by no means have been closed.’ After which, there you go. The case was reopened proper earlier than the present premiered. We really feel like there may’ve been a connection, and we’ve been informed there was a connection, our producers.”

