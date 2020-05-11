The One Show moved to BBC Two to make way for today’s prime-time coronavirus briefing

The One Show is transferring from its regular spot tonight to make way for a BBC Information Particular that includes a information convention by the Prime Minister on the most recent coronavirus steering.

Tonight’s episode will as a substitute be broadcast on BBC Two changing Dig WW2 with Dan Snow on the schedules.

The press convention follows Johnson’s assertion to the Home of Commons earlier at this time, wherein the Prime Minister outlined the federal government’s new COVID-19 Alert system and supplied steering concerning measures to ease the lockdown.

Past the transfer for The One Show, there are a couple of different adjustments to this night’s schedule as a knock-on impact of the change.

EastEnders will air as beforehand billed at 8pm, following the conclusion of the BBC Information Particular, and the schedule will proceed as initially outlined till 10:50pm.

At the moment the Panorama coronavirus schedule initially billed for 7:30pm will air, with the rest of the night time’s programmes airing barely later than beforehand deliberate.

The BBC Information Particular is the second at this time, following an earlier programme to present protection of the Prime Minister’s Commons handle – with Escape to the Nation, Backyard Rescue and Antiques Highway Journey having been dropped from the schedule.

That is removed from the primary time for the reason that lockdown started that BBC One has made a last-minute change to the schedule to enable for a particular information programme, because the broadcaster appears to be like to make sure the nation is saved up to date with the most recent developments.

