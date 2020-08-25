The One Show’s Alex Jones announces death of colleague in on-air tribute

Alex Jones paid tribute to a The One Present colleague final evening after a researcher on the present tragically handed away over the weekend.

Charlie Mott had been with the BBC since 2018 having graduated from Bournemouth College a yr earlier, and his trigger of death has not but been made public.

Talking in the direction of the tip of the present, a visibly upset Jones stated, “Now, earlier than we go, we simply needed to pay tribute to at least one of out colleagues Charlie Mott, who sadly died on the weekend.

“Everyone on the staff is completely devastated. He was massively gifted and such good firm. We miss him a lot.”

She added, “Our ideas are along with his household and we’re sending heaps of love from all of us right here. Goodbye.”

In an additional mark of respect for Mott, the closing credit for the present have been accompanied by silence slightly than the One Present theme enjoying out the episode as standard.

In the meantime, many different former colleagues and of Mott and people who had recognized him took to social media to pay tribute to him after listening to the information.

Welsh sprinter Iwan Thomas wrote, “Completely devastated, one of the nicest individuals I’ve met in this trade, all the time introduced a smile to my face once I noticed his identify on the decision sheet figuring out I’d spend time with him.

“Gifted, sort & humorous, taken far too younger. Will miss you Charlie boy x.”

Ands presenter and reporter Kevin Duala posted a current picture of Mott alongside the caption, “This was simply over per week in the past! I can’t imagine it! A stunning man, nice skilled all the time smiling on location with the world at his toes. My condolences go to all of the household.”

This was simply over per week in the past! I can’t imagine it! A stunning man, nice skilled all the time smiling on location with the world at his toes. My condolences go to all of the household. ????#ripcharlie ???? pic.twitter.com/0WCWKWsyCn — Kevin Duala (@kevduala) August 24, 2020

Producer and director Matt Pitts-Tucker added, “Such a joyous, passionate and devoted particular person to work with. I’ll miss him without end. From Secret Britain to @BBCTheOneShow We noticed the UK far & vast, all the time a fixed pleasure. RIP Charlie X.”

Should you’re searching for extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.