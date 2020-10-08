The onion will still cry, a surge in the price of onion in the country’s largest market

Onion price hike news: During the Corona period in the country, the prices of almost all vegetables, including potato and onion, have been skyrocketing. Of these, onion prices suddenly increased by Rs 600 per quintal on Thursday. The onions and pockets that are already selling expensive are going to be heavy and will be crying more in the coming days. At present, there is no hope of getting relief in onion prices for two-and-a-half months. Increased wholesale prices of onion will further increase the retail price. The onion retail price is expected to be around 50-60 rupees. Also Read – UGC released the list of 24 fake universities of the country, see here, the most in Delhi

Onion prices increased by Rs 600 per quintal today in Lasalgaon, Maharashtra, the country's largest onion market. The onion which was till Monday was 3800 rupees quintal. Today's rate of the same was 4400 rupees. Today good onion in Lalsalag is 4400 rupees quintal, slightly below that, 3501 rupees and small and bad onion is 1000 rupees quintal.

This season used to bring red onion, which is in Karnataka and Bengaluru, but due to the rain in that area, this crop has completely destroyed. There is at least 2-3 months time for the new onion crop to come, so in order to pay the price of onion in the coming days, you will have to loosen your wallets more.