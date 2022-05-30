The online platform Easy Code will launch a free premium programming course, every day from today until June 24

Easy Code is one of the largest online platforms for learning programming in the Spanish language. In operation since 2010, it has approximately 300 web and software development courses on its platform, in a multitude of languages.

Although they have some free basic courses, and part of the material that makes up their other courses is available on his always recommended YouTube channelthe truth is that most of its training offer is only accessible by subscribing to its payment plans.

Although now they have decided to make an exception, launching a ‘Fair of free courses’, with which Facilito Code It will be unlocking, from today to June 24, a new premium course every day, granting 72 hours to take it for free.

For now, we only know four of the 25 courses that will be unlocked in the coming weeks (also, they will reveal a new one every day). They all are short enough to allow us to study them in the time they will remain ‘open’… if we don’t have a very busy schedule. For example, the first one on the list —’Professional JavaScript course’, available today— has a total duration of almost 9 hours.

I’m not bad at math, I want to learn to program CAPTCHA 2×04

How many of the 25 courses do we know?

Let’s review the courses announced so far:



Screenshot of the JavaScript course.