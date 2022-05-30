The online platform Easy Code will launch a free premium programming course, every day from today until June 24

Easy Code is one of the largest online platforms for learning programming in the Spanish language. In operation since 2010, it has approximately 300 web and software development courses on its platform, in a multitude of languages.
Although they have some free basic courses, and part of the material that makes up their other courses is available on his always recommended YouTube channelthe truth is that most of its training offer is only accessible by subscribing to its payment plans.
Although now they have decided to make an exception, launching a ‘Fair of free courses’, with which Facilito Code It will be unlocking, from today to June 24, a new premium course every day, granting 72 hours to take it for free.
For now, we only know four of the 25 courses that will be unlocked in the coming weeks (also, they will reveal a new one every day). They all are short enough to allow us to study them in the time they will remain ‘open’… if we don’t have a very busy schedule. For example, the first one on the list —’Professional JavaScript course’, available today— has a total duration of almost 9 hours.
How many of the 25 courses do we know?
Let’s review the courses announced so far:
‘JavaScript Professional Course’: An exhaustive course that allows us to start JavaScript with the foundations, and continue reviewing aspects such as functions, objects, classes, JSON format, regular expressions or asynchronous programming. // 8 hours and 51 minutes long. Available from Monday May 30 to June 2.
‘Workshop to create your own package with Python’: A workshop with which we can learn to create and manage our own packages with Python to share our projects with the community using the PIP package manager. // 2h and 18 minutes long. Available from Tuesday May 31 to June 3.
‘Discrete Mathematics Course’: A course that is part of the Introduction to Programming Bootcamp, and is aimed at all developers who want to improve their programming logic by drawing on knowledge of discrete mathematics (truth tables, set theory , Graphic Schema Theory). The last unit of the course is dedicated to implementing what has been learned in the Python language. // 5h and 17 minutes. Available from Wednesday June 1 to June 4.
‘Professional Dart Course’: This course allows us to learn “from scratch and thoroughly”? the bases of this language created by Google in order to facilitate the programming of mobile apps with Flutter; the syllabus covers even asynchronous and object-oriented programming. // 3 hours and 11 minutes long. Available from Thursday June 2 to June 5.