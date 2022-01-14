The online shooter LEAP, from the authors of Slender: The Arrival, shows trailer and announces closed beta

The game will take us to battles of up to 60 players with various classes of characters, who will explore different mechanics.

Blue Isle Studios It has made a small niche for itself in the industry with games such as the terrifying Slender: The Arrival or the MMORPG Citadel: Forged With Fire. Now, the developer is going to the field of the shooter with its new proposal: an online title of first person shooter which will bear the name of LEAP. And, to show its frenetic action, it has published a trailer where there are no shortage of spectacular moments.

As you can see in the video, LEAP will use the mechanics of shooters to develop their games. And we will have to be skillful with weapons, since we will get fully into battles of up to 60 players where a mistake can open up opportunities for the enemy. We will live this experience together with a team that we will choose ourselves: the United Earth Defense Coalition (UEDC) or the Exo-Terrans.

And the player’s decisions do not end here, since they will also have to opt for one of the four classes that the game offers. In this way, we will be able to participate in the confrontations with unique abilities that include the control of remote missiles and the construction of turrets. You will be able to test all these ideas in a very short time, since LEAP will start its closed beta next January 19, something we can sign up for right now.

Blue Isle Studios has plans beyond this closed beta, as it ensures that Steam will soon offer the Early Access. As for the final launch, no more information has yet been given in this regard, so we will have to wait for news from the developers.

