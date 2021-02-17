The only key rule of Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, to build a business

REUTERS/Rex Curry/File Photo

In July 1994 Jeff Bezos founded an online bookstore called Cadabra.com that with the passage of time would become Amazon.

Twenty-seven years later, and with a fortune of USD 200,000 million that positions him as the person richest in the world, In the past week announced that he will be stepping down as chief executive officer or CEO of the technology and e-commerce company, after posting its third consecutive quarterly sales and earnings record.

The company further reported that Andy Jassy, who drives Amazon Web Services, He will assume the role of CEO in the third quarter of this year.

But how did Bezos manage to build an empire that today is one of the top five companies in the world?

The founder of Amazon has a simple rule of thumb for providing customer service and meeting their needs, according to a new book on Amazon’s phenomenal rise and continued dominance, and it basically boils down to a single sentence: “ Everything has to be perfect ”He said around 1999.

It has been common on other occasions to hear Bezos say that Amazon’s success is due to the company’s obsession with giving its customers everything they ask for.

According to his vision, to build any business you have to be perfectly innovative: create the exact product people need at the right time and at the right price. You cannot neglect any aspect – billing, customer service, sales, marketing, and even subtle factors like employee morale.

Before expanding his business beyond books and music, the entrepreneur sent 1,000 emails to randomly selected users asking what they would buy from the site. The answers led him to the same conclusion: Amazon had to have the advantage of having almost any product available.

Likewise, the specialized medium The Wall Street Journal highlighted three key points to understand Bezos’ success in business:

1. Sleep eight hours a day

Several studies have shown that sleeping well is of great importance because “it helps us to think clearly, remember information and make good decisions”, according to National Sleep Foundation. “When we don’t get enough sleep, our decision-making is affected, as is a set of skills that we need to perform well in school, at work, and in all areas of daily life.”

And the owner of Amazon is a fervent believer in this: He goes to bed early and sleeps eight hours a day. “I think better, I have more energy, my mood is better“Said the American mogul.

2. Do not schedule meetings before 10 am

Jeff Bezos is not like classic senior executives who start their workday early in the morning. Conversely, the tycoon likes to “hang around” in the morning; read the newspaper, have breakfast with your children and drink a cup of coffee.

In this case, Bezos’ strategy is to start meetings at 10 a.m. and finish them at lunchtime.

3. Make few decisions a day

The owner of the e-commerce giant says his main job is to make a small number of high-quality decisions a day. “If I make three good decisions a day it is enough”, He assured. “ They must be of the best possible quality ”.

Bezos refers to a question of quality rather than quantity. Which does not translate to delay in making decisions, but the opposite. As he wrote in a 2017 letter to Amazon shareholders, Bezos believes that for a company to maintain the energy and dynamism of a startup “somehow you have to make high-quality, high-speed decisions. Easy for startups and very challenging for large organizations. Amazon’s senior team is determined to keep our decision-making speed high. Speed ​​is important in business, plus a high-speed decision-making environment is more fun too”.

“ Although Amazon is a large company, I want it to have the heart and spirit of a small one “, He said.

